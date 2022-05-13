The Florida State Seminoles (30-17, 13-11) last regular season home series of the year is a big one as the No. 6 ranked Miami Hurricanes (36-12, 17-7) come into town. Not only is this a big rivalry series but both teams have a lot to play for. Last year FSU took all four games from Miami, sweeping the ‘Canes in Coral Gables with none of the games being close and winning on in the ACC Tournament, so the Hurricanes will be out for blood. Florida State needs a series win to stay in position to secure a regional host.

Miami’s Friday starter Carson Palmquist is one of the best in the ACC. Batters are hitting just .231 off of him and he’s struck out 92 while only walking 20 in 64 innings. When batters do make contact they can draw blood as he’s given up 11 home runs and 10 doubles on the year. FSU must be smart and see a lot of pitches against Palmquist. he’s not likely to walk many but the fewer innings he’s available for the better off for FSU.

Following Palmquist is Karson Ligon on Saturday. The freshman has pitched well this year but has struggled outside of South Florida as of late. That was against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, two of the better offenses in the ACC. Ligon isn’t a big strike out guy but does a good job of inducing weaker contact.

Sunday has been a bit rough for the ‘Canes. Last week’s Friday starter Alejandro Rosario has found himself on the back of the weekend rotation. Rosario has really good stuff but has struggled to control it. He’s given up 20 walks over 45 innings and opponents are hitting .339 against him. FSU touched him up quite a bit last year but none of that means he’s not capable.

Gage Ziehl and Alex McFarlane have gotten quite a bit of use out of the pen and both have acquitted themselves well and have provided good bridges to closer Andrew Walters. Walters is certainly capable of two innings saves so if FSU is down going into the eighth that could be all she wrote.

The top of the Miami lineup is as good as any around. There’s probably a touch more strikeout in the top of the lineup but they also draw their fair share of walks. Yohandy Morales provides the most pop with 11 home runs and 16 doubles but Jacob Burke and Maxwell Romero Jr. are not far behind with nine dingers of their own. This is a very dangerous lineup that FSU pitchers will have to be careful with.

From Seminoles.com:

This weekend is a pivotal series as both teams look to solidify its postseason position. In addition to being No. 6 in the D1Baseball poll, the Hurricanes are also at 6 in the RPI. Florida State is 18 in the RPI, jumping seven spots after Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep of Jacksonville. The Seminoles have won five straight against Miami, including a 4-0 mark last season. FSU swept the Hurricanes in Coral Gables before also winning in the ACC Tournament.

Friday 5/13, 7:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Parker Messick (6-2, 2.56 ERA) vs. LHP Carson Palmquist (7-3, 2.95 ERA)

How to watch: ACCN

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Saturday 5/14, 7:00 PM

Probable Starters: LHP Bryce Hubbart (7-1, 2.69 ERA) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (6-3, 3.48 ERA)

How to watch: ACCN

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Sunday 5/15, 12:00 PM

Probable Starters: RHP Carson Montgomery (4-1, 4.66 ERA) vs. RHP Alejandro Rosario (2-2, 7.15 ERA)

How to watch: ESPN2

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Miami top performers

3B Yohandy Morales: .347AVG/ 1.075 OPS/ 11 HR

.347AVG/ 1.075 OPS/ 11 HR 1B CJ Kayfus: .383 AVG/ 1.023 OPS9/ 6 HR

.383 AVG/ 1.023 OPS9/ 6 HR CF Jacob Burke: .348AVG/ 1.007 OPS/ 9 HR

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.