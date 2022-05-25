After the sweep at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend, the Florida State Seminoles (32-22, 15-15) dropped to the nine seed in the ACC tournament. That seed landed them in Pool D with the fourth-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (33-13, 16-11) and the fifth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers (38-15, 17-13).

Related UNC sweeps Seminoles

First up for the Seminoles will be Wednesday’s match-up with UVA at 3:00 PM. The 15th-ranked Cavaliers are fresh off a series loss to the Louisville Cardinals and will be a tough challenge for FSU. On offense, Virginia is ninth in the nation with 9.1 runs a game to go along with the 10th best team batting average (.314). The pitching staff is also highly ranked, striking out 10.8 batters per game (seventh-best) and carrying a team ERA of 3.88 (12th best).

The Cavalier offense is led by third baseman Jake Gelof and left fielder Alex Tappen. The first team All-ACC duo are second in the nation in combined RBIS at 144. Brian Gursky is the ace on the mound with a 7-1 record overall with 78 strikeouts on the season. In the ACC tournament, FSU holds a 9-8 record over UVA. Overall, the Seminoles are 59-31 all-time against the Cavs.

Wednesday 5/25: 3:00 PM

Starters: LHP Bryce Hubbart (8-2, 2.97 ERA) vs. LHP Brian Gursky (7-1, 3.32 ERA)

How to watch: ACC Regional Network, Bally Sports South, WatchESPN

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Virginia top performers:

3B Jake Gelof : .376 AVG/ 19 HR/ .768 SLG

: .376 AVG/ 19 HR/ .768 SLG LF Alex Tappen : .350 AVG/ 13 HR/ .612 SLG

: .350 AVG/ 13 HR/ .612 SLG RF Casey Saucke: .361 AVG/ 60 H/ .602 SLG

On Thursday, Florida State will face old friend Link Jarrett and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This game will be a chance for the Seminoles to get revenge for a weekend sweep at the hands of Notre Dame in Tallahassee. The Irish are also coming off a regular season ending series loss (Miami).

Notre Dame’s top three starters all boast an ERA under 3.00, led by John Bertrand. FSU will most likely face either Bertrand or Austin Temple in their Thursday matchup. On the offensive side, the Irish have a balance attack led by Brooks Coetzee and Jack Zyska.

Thursday 5/26: 3:00 PM

Starter: LHP Parker Messick (6-4, 3.05 ERA) vs. TBA

How to watch: ACC Regional Network, Bally Sports South, WatchESPN

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Notre Dame top performers

RF Brooks Coetzee: .294 AVG/ 10 HR/ .508 SLG

.294 AVG/ 10 HR/ .508 SLG 1B Carter Putz: .344 AVG/ 66 H/ .510 SLG

.344 AVG/ 66 H/ .510 SLG C David LaManna: .370 AVG/ 40 H/ .463 SLG

.370 AVG/ 40 H/ .463 SLG DH Jack Zyska: .311 AVG/ 9 HR/ .660 SLG

If Florida State wins their pool, they will face the winner of Pool A on Saturday. The championship game will be played on Sunday afternoon.

ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule pic.twitter.com/9ilh1WPt3A — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) May 22, 2022

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.