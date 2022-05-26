Noles News: Baseball catches fire, golf continues to make history

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
Former Florida State QB Jameis Winston is back taking reps with the New Orleans Saints after months of rehab from a torn ACL.
#NFLNoles | #NoleFamily https://t.co/KywlU1sGCH— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 25, 2022
FSU officially announced the addition of Charlotte transfer D’Mitri Emmanuel yesterday; here’s a look at Emmanuel in Garnet and Gold.
Welcome to the #NoleFamily, @DmitriEmmanuel!!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 25, 2022
: https://t.co/hGBkrjaAV7 pic.twitter.com/7pbb6IqyqY
Florida State is one of three ACC teams in contention to land 2023 three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess.
Most importantly I want to thank God, my family and mentors for supporting me along my journey. Thank you to every coach who has extended a scholarship and made my dream come true. With that said, these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruitment. pic.twitter.com/5ddxMcw2Bd— Luke Burgess (@lsburgess098) May 25, 2022
Director of football relations Corey Fuller putting in work with coach Storms and a couple members who are already back in Tallahassee preparing for the 2022 season.
It's go time period. #climb #2022 @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/jijMeHDJlO— Corey Fuller (@coreyfuller4) May 25, 2022
Here’s a look at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis percentages and stats with FSU and how he’ll fair next season.
Jordan Travis returns at quarterback for Florida State this fall.— CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) May 25, 2022
Although Travis needs to improve under pressure, his ability to produce big plays sets a high ceiling for potential in 2022 #cfbqbs22 pic.twitter.com/0f68ZuzLDC
Class of 2024 running back commit Kam Davis casually squatting 515 pounds in the offseason:
Just another day of work . 515 on the bar was no problem pic.twitter.com/64yd77SUzB— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) May 24, 2022
Baseball
The Seminoles took down the Virginia Cavaliers 11-3 in their first game at Truist Field. They’re set to play Notre Dame today at 3:00 ET.
Eyes on the prize. @FSUBaseball | #ACCBASE pic.twitter.com/Vtd6CPnkCf— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 25, 2022
Reese Albert connected for his first home run of the season against UVA in Charlotte, North Carolina during the ACC tournament.
Helluva time for your first home run of the season Reese!— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 25, 2022
T7 | FSU 11, UVA 3 https://t.co/L64XrLkbMz
All Sports
FSU’s Beatrice Wallin has earned First-Team All-American honors for the second consecutive season, becoming the second four-time All-American in Florida State history.
Beatrice Wallin earns First-team All-American honors. She's now a four-time All-American. @seminoles: https://t.co/SRgheq3kFk#NCAAGolf#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZGHbALP9hX— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 25, 2022
The Seminoles mens golf team will tee off on Friday for the first round of NCAA Championship weekend.
Check out the schedule for the @NCAA Men's Golf Championship that begins on Friday #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/qbOMoNBX47— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 25, 2022
Florida State forward Malik Osborne took part in the Tandem Sports pro day last weekend, showcasing his skills in front of multiple NBA scouts and head coaches.
Pro Day Vibes pic.twitter.com/908aAz9CkU— Malik Osborne (@OsborneMalik) May 24, 2022
Clara Robbins found the net just four minutes into the match for the Racing Louisville to put them up 1-0.
.@claraarobbins getting things started with an early goal! #OneTribe https://t.co/ao2y4hyb3s— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) May 26, 2022
