Noles News: Baseball catches fire, golf continues to make history

Football

Former Florida State QB Jameis Winston is back taking reps with the New Orleans Saints after months of rehab from a torn ACL.

FSU officially announced the addition of Charlotte transfer D’Mitri Emmanuel yesterday; here’s a look at Emmanuel in Garnet and Gold.

Florida State is one of three ACC teams in contention to land 2023 three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess.

Most importantly I want to thank God, my family and mentors for supporting me along my journey. Thank you to every coach who has extended a scholarship and made my dream come true. With that said, these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruitment. pic.twitter.com/5ddxMcw2Bd — Luke Burgess (@lsburgess098) May 25, 2022

Director of football relations Corey Fuller putting in work with coach Storms and a couple members who are already back in Tallahassee preparing for the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis percentages and stats with FSU and how he’ll fair next season.

Jordan Travis returns at quarterback for Florida State this fall.



Although Travis needs to improve under pressure, his ability to produce big plays sets a high ceiling for potential in 2022 #cfbqbs22 pic.twitter.com/0f68ZuzLDC — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) May 25, 2022

Class of 2024 running back commit Kam Davis casually squatting 515 pounds in the offseason:

Just another day of work . 515 on the bar was no problem pic.twitter.com/64yd77SUzB — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) May 24, 2022

Baseball

The Seminoles took down the Virginia Cavaliers 11-3 in their first game at Truist Field. They’re set to play Notre Dame today at 3:00 ET.

Reese Albert connected for his first home run of the season against UVA in Charlotte, North Carolina during the ACC tournament.

Helluva time for your first home run of the season Reese!



T7 | FSU 11, UVA 3 https://t.co/L64XrLkbMz — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 25, 2022

All Sports

FSU’s Beatrice Wallin has earned First-Team All-American honors for the second consecutive season, becoming the second four-time All-American in Florida State history.

The Seminoles mens golf team will tee off on Friday for the first round of NCAA Championship weekend.

Check out the schedule for the @NCAA Men's Golf Championship that begins on Friday #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/qbOMoNBX47 — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 25, 2022

Florida State forward Malik Osborne took part in the Tandem Sports pro day last weekend, showcasing his skills in front of multiple NBA scouts and head coaches.

Pro Day Vibes pic.twitter.com/908aAz9CkU — Malik Osborne (@OsborneMalik) May 24, 2022

Clara Robbins found the net just four minutes into the match for the Racing Louisville to put them up 1-0.