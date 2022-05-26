 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Baseball catches fire, golf continues to make history

Baseball picks up the pace.

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Former Florida State QB Jameis Winston is back taking reps with the New Orleans Saints after months of rehab from a torn ACL.

FSU officially announced the addition of Charlotte transfer D’Mitri Emmanuel yesterday; here’s a look at Emmanuel in Garnet and Gold.

Florida State is one of three ACC teams in contention to land 2023 three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess.

Director of football relations Corey Fuller putting in work with coach Storms and a couple members who are already back in Tallahassee preparing for the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis percentages and stats with FSU and how he’ll fair next season.

Class of 2024 running back commit Kam Davis casually squatting 515 pounds in the offseason:

Baseball

The Seminoles took down the Virginia Cavaliers 11-3 in their first game at Truist Field. They’re set to play Notre Dame today at 3:00 ET.

Reese Albert connected for his first home run of the season against UVA in Charlotte, North Carolina during the ACC tournament.

All Sports

FSU’s Beatrice Wallin has earned First-Team All-American honors for the second consecutive season, becoming the second four-time All-American in Florida State history.

The Seminoles mens golf team will tee off on Friday for the first round of NCAA Championship weekend.

Florida State forward Malik Osborne took part in the Tandem Sports pro day last weekend, showcasing his skills in front of multiple NBA scouts and head coaches.

Clara Robbins found the net just four minutes into the match for the Racing Louisville to put them up 1-0.

