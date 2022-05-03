The Florida State Seminoles baseball team (26-15, 11-10) hits the road for a midweek matchup with the Stetson Hatters (20-23, 6-15). FSU is coming off a shortened two game sweep of ranked TCU and will look to push the win streak to three before heading to Boston College.

Related FSU wins series over TCU

This will be the second matchup of the year between FSU and Stetson. The Seminoles first matchup saw FSU tie the game later before walking it off in the 12th inning. The Hatters kept the FSU bats silent for the first half of the game before the Seminoles finally broke through in the seventh. The Seminoles hold a 67-25 record all-time over Stetson.

Related FSU walks off Hatters

Tuesday 5/3, 5:00 PM

Probable starters: TBA vs. TBA

Stetson top performers

CF Cameron Hill: .327 AVG/ 20 SB/14 XBH

.327 AVG/ 20 SB/14 XBH SS Camden Traficante: .315 AVG/ .348 SLG/ 28 H

.315 AVG/ .348 SLG/ 28 H LF Nick DiPonzio: .268 AVG/ .304 SLG/ 21 SB

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: 100.7 FM in Tallahassee

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.