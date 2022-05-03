Three up, three down: FSU baseball drops midweek game to Stetson

DeLand, FL - The Florida State Seminoles baseball team fell to the Stetson University Hatters, 6-0. Early mistakes doomed the ‘Noles and the offense never found its footing.

Ross Dunn received his first non-weekend start of the year, but it was not long-lived. In the second, Dunn hit a batter and Jordan Carrion made an error to allow two runners to reach with two outs. Stetson’s Andrew Estrella then deposited a ball over the fence for a three run Stetson lead. Dunn attempted to assist in a rundown later in the inning and appeared to injure himself. Jackson Baumeister entered the game to close out the second. Baumeister made it to the fourth where he also left after injuring himself on a play. Conner Whittaker relived and allowed an inherited runner to score before halting any additional threat.

Jackson Nezuh took the mound for the fifth and walked a runner who advanced to second on an errant pickoff. Nezuh would eventually allow a run off a triple to bring the score to 5-0. Stetson picked up their final run in the eighth off another throwing error by Florida State. The Seminoles collected just two hits on the day and committed three total errors. After clawing back into the top-25, FSU’s inconsistently once again reared its head.

Game Thread

Box Score

Three up

None.

Three down

Everything. Not to be lazy but this was the opposite of a compete performance by the Seminoles. Dunn may have had a chance if not for the unearned errors and injury. The bats were cold, the bullpen was so-so, and the defense once again crumbled during key moments. There were flashes once again showing that this team has the potential every game to win but also lose.

Up Next: FSU heads to Boston College for a three game weekend series with the Eagles.

Everything. Not to be lazy