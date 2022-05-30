Florida State baseball selected to Auburn regional

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team will be headed to the Auburn regional for their 44th straight NCAA appearance. FSU is slated as the third seed in the region. First up for the Seminoles will be the second seeded UCLA Bruins. FSU and UCLA will play Friday at noon on ESPN2. The other two teams in the region are the number one seeded Auburn Tigers who will be facing fourth seeded Southeastern LA. The regional is a double-elimination format.

In last year’s regional, FSU picked up the victory in game one over Southern Miss before two straight losses to Ole Miss and the aforementioned Golden Eagles.

Florida State will enter the postseason with a 33-23 record and a 15-15 conference record. The Seminoles were 1-1 in the ACC tournament last week following a regular season ending sweep at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels. FSU was only 6-13 away from the friendly confines of Dick Howser Stadium this season. Below is a link to the full bracket: