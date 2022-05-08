Three up, three down: Seminoles clinch series over Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA - The Florida State Seminoles picked up the win and the series on Sunday against the Boston College Eagles. It was a series that saw three different games. Friday night was a pitching duel won by the Eagles, Saturday was a back and forth offensive battle that saw FSU pull away late, and today was a one-sided win for the Seminoles. Bryce Hubbart was sharp and the offense rolled early to an 8-1 victory over BC.

In the first, Jordan Carrion reached on an error that could have also been ruled an infield hit. The UF transfer stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw from the catcher. James Tibbs was able to bring Carrion home safe on a fielder’s choice. Hubbart struck out two in the bottom of the frame to keep the Eagles off the board. The Seminoles offense struck again in the second after back-to-back singles by Brett Roberts and Alex Toral. Jackson Greene walked to load the bases and Colton Vincent scored Roberts off a double play. Hubbart would allow Boston College to open the frame with a double, a fly, and a walk before inducing a flyball and picking up his third strike out on the day.

FSU erupted in the third with six runs. Carrion started the inning with a strike out and then the next eight Seminole batters would reach base via six hits, a walk, and hit by pitch. Roberts, Toral, Jackson Greene, and Tyler Martin all picked up RBIs via singles and Carrion picked one with a sacrifice fly to center. Hubbart dominated Boston College with a line of 7 IP 1 H, 11 K and most importantly zero runs. Dylan Simmons pitched a clean eighth. Davis Hare pitched the ninth and allowed a solo shot before retiring the next three batters. FSU would win the series with the 8-1 victory.

Game Thread

Box Score

Three up

Hubbart clips Eagles

Bryce Hubbart made his first start in over two weeks and was back to early season form. Hubbart recorded a strike out in each inning and struck out the side on two occasions. From the end of the second through the seventh, Hubbart sat down 17 straight Eagles.

The big inning

FSU has failed to capitalize in several games this year when presented with the opportunity. The Seminoles have squandered bases loaded or multiple runners in scoring positions with one out or less. Today, FSU batted over .500 with runners in scoring position and picked up seven hits with runners on base. A key stat: FSU was 6/7 with a runner on third with less than two outs.

Complete performance

We’ve been talking about FSU’s potential when all phases click. Today was one of those examples. FSU’s pitching was crisp, the offense took advantage in the big moments, and the defense, when they got the rare opportunity, played clean.

One down

Hare’s lone blemish in the ninth kept this from being a near perfect performance for Florida State. After walking in the game winning run on Friday, a bounce back from Hare would have really been a lift for the pen. The inconsistencies behind Wyatt Crowell will need to improve as the Seminoles move closer to post season play.

Up Next: FSU will be back in Tallahassee on Tuesday for a double-header with Jacksonville.