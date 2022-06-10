Mike Martin Jr. fired after 3 seasons with Seminoles

For the first time in 42 years, a member of the Martin family will not be coaching Florida State Seminoles baseball.

Tomahawk Nation can confirm multiple reports that after three seasons, FSU is firing head coach Mike Martin Jr.

Martin, who accumulated a 77–54 record with the Seminoles, failed to take the team out of the regional stage in two postseason appearances. His debut season with FSU was cut short due to COVID-19, but did feature the highlight of shutting down the Florida Gators’ Alfred McKethan Stadium with a Florida State win.

Here’s the press release from FSU athletics:

Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Friday that Mike Martin, Jr. will not return as FSU’s baseball coach and that a national search will begin immediately to find his replacement. “Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” said Alford. “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.” “We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete. His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled. I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Tomahawk Nation will continue to follow this story, including analysis and a coaching hot board, in the coming days.

Martin Jr.’s full bio, via FSU Sports Info: