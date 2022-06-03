For their 44th straight NCAA postseason appearance, the Seminoles (33-23) will travel to the Auburn regional. After a shaky end to the regular season, FSU ended up a three seed in the region. The host Auburn Tigers are the one seed, with FSU’s first opponent UCLA Bruins as the second seed, and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions as the fourth seed.

Coach Mike Martin Jr. has stated that Florida State will go with their normal rotation of Parker Messick on Friday and Bryce Hubbart on Saturday.

Breaking down the Auburn Regional

Auburn Tigers (37-19)

Auburn top performers

1B Sonny DiChiara : .378 AVG/ .787 SLG/ 18 HR

: .378 AVG/ .787 SLG/ 18 HR 3B Blake Rambusch : .349 AVG/ .457 SLG/ 16 SB

: .349 AVG/ .457 SLG/ 16 SB RF Bobby Pierce : .312 AVG/ .584 SLG/ 7 HR

: .312 AVG/ .584 SLG/ 7 HR RHP Joseph Gonzalez : 6-2, 2.74 ERA, 3.9 K/BB

: 6-2, 2.74 ERA, 3.9 K/BB RHP Blake Burkhalter: 4-2, 3.76 ERA, 13 saves

Auburn boasts the best offense in the regional showing good pop and average throughout the lineup and not a ton of strikeouts. DiChiara is easily the highlight of the Auburn offense. The senior does everything you could want from somebody at the plate. He hits for average and power but walks much more than strikes out. The key to dealing with DiChiara is to make sure the bases or empty when he comes to the plate.

The pitching is another matter with Auburn. They don’t really have a great pen but have a few pieces here and there. Burkhalter is probably their best arm out of the pen with a high K rate and low average. However, he has been susceptible to the long ball. Auburn will be throwing their Friday night starter Trace Bright on Friday, meaning If FSU were to face Auburn on Saturday they’d likely face Gonzalez. Gonzalez isn’t a big strike out guy but does a good job of playing to his defense and the Tigers have one of the best in the country.

UCLA Bruins (38-22)

UCLA top performers

SS Cody Schrier: .293 AVG/ 70 H/ 9 HR

.293 AVG/ 70 H/ 9 HR RF Michael Curialle: .326 AVG/ 72 H/ 25 XBH

.326 AVG/ 72 H/ 25 XBH 1B Jake Palmer: .314 AVG/ .395 SLG/ 69 H

.314 AVG/ .395 SLG/ 69 H RHP Max Rajcic: 8-4, 3.08 ERA, 5.1 K/BB

8-4, 3.08 ERA, 5.1 K/BB RHP Kelly Austin: 4-3, 4.33 ERA, 4.2 K/BB

The Bruins might be the best team top to bottom of the regional if not for their injury issues. UCLA brought in a very good class to start the year and was seeing some good production from that class before losing players here and there. The lineup isn’t likely to wow fans but they are a typical west coast team that can play some good small ball and provide difficult outs one through nine. Freshman short stop Schrier is probably their most dangerous batter but did miss the Pac-12 tournament with an injury. He is expected back this weekend.

Another player to miss the Pac-12 tournament sophomore Rajcic was having an impressive season. He’s expected to start against FSU and will make up the other half of what is expected to be the best pitching match up of the day as he’ll face Parker Messick. UCLA has a good pen and they’ll be a tough out but they could struggle as the regional goes on due to injury holes in their staff.

Southeastern Louisiana Lions (30-29)

SE Louisiana top performers

1B Preston Faulkner: .343 AVG/ .685 SLG/ 17 HR

.343 AVG/ .685 SLG/ 17 HR 3B Shea Thomas: .294 AVG/ .435 SLG/ 6 HR

.294 AVG/ .435 SLG/ 6 HR SS Evan Keller: .259 AVG/ .455 SLG/ 10 HR

.259 AVG/ .455 SLG/ 10 HR RHP Will Kinzeler: 4-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.9 K/BB

4-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.9 K/BB RHP Gage Trahan: 4-4, 4.15 ERA, 11 save’s

The Lions were not going to make the tournament on their record alone but they were able to take both elimination games from conference headliner McNeese State to secure a spot in the post season. Ace Kinzeler is likely to throw against Auburn and their starting pitching tends to fall off after that.

Similarly their hitting falls off after Faulkner but he’s a good batter. Southeastern Louisiana will try and cause issues on the base paths as they run quite a bit. Anything can happen in a regional and the Lions are certainly hot right now.

Friday Schedule

FSU vs. UCLA kicks off at 12 PM ET on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.

Auburn vs. Southeastern Louisiana is the night game at 7 PM on ESPN+ and WatchESPN.

Saturday Schedule

Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser at 1 PM ET

Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner at 7 PM ET

Tomahawk Nation will have updates in the game thread and on our Twitter.