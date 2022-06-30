Noles News: Atkins talks plans for Florida State, Parson continues his Elite 11 outing

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #3
RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #15
Football
Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins joined Packer and Durham on the ACC Network to discuss his first year as the Seminoles OC, football background, and thoughts on where FSU is headed.
ICYMI: @CoachAAtkins made his @accnetwork debut yesterday on #PackerandDurham— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 29, 2022
Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/JhShe8hfe4#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/IUnM1ZoEsU
Elite 11 festivities will progress today as the high school recruits compete in a more game-like environment.
#Elite11 Finals Rankings prior to Pro Day Workout— Elite11 (@Elite11) June 29, 2022
*determined by Elite 11 coaching staff - 50% junior season film & performance/50% camp eval & physical traits pic.twitter.com/osgKi6wy0E
Be sure to check out Tomahawk Nation’s Twitter poll down below... the most popular answer is currently Trey Benson.
Which transfer do you think will make the biggest impact for Florida State this season and why? (doesn’t have to be pictured)— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) June 29, 2022
Let us know below. pic.twitter.com/Za4eZ1W8fd
Former scout team star CJ Campbell is taking the necessary steps to gain touches in the Seminoles run-heavy offense.
June 30, 2022
Here’s a look at the newest members of Tribe23:
RELATED: Roderick Kearney commits to Florida State
Squeezing med ball , 2 steps & unloading and exploding hips through on the drive faze , good drill for unloading those hips through ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m6R51IZa6Y— BIGROD ✪ (@Roderickkearne7) June 29, 2022
Four-star 2024 tight end Martavious Collins has received an offer from Florida State.
Blessed To Receive An Offer From FSU.!! @Coach_Norvell @ThomsenChris @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting @TomahawkNation @FootballRome @CoachHazelray @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @247Sports @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/8KcVFcPsnA— Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) June 29, 2022
Baseball
Newly hired Florida State baseball coach has met with multiple members of the ACC media following his introductory press conference:
RELATED: New FSU HC Link Jarrett talks vision for Seminoles baseball
Hear from Link over the next two days!— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 29, 2022
9 AM today: Dusty and Danny in the Morning, Ch 84 @SXMCollege
1:30 PM today: Jeff Cameron Show, 93.3 FM
9 AM Thurs: Packer & Durham on @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/n3YulED84h
Jarret is ready to come back home and lead the Seminoles to Omaha.
The New Head Coach for @FSUBaseball, Link Jarrett, was born in Tallahassee, played baseball for the Noles and now will return back home to be the Head Coach.— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) June 29, 2022
Link told @DustyDvoracek & @dannykanell how great it feels to be home. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/8zaLMjfNpJ
Link Jarrett’s interview at the press conference can be found below:
Catch Link's entire 1-on-1 with Layne Herdt here:https://t.co/z14qs0jdX4 pic.twitter.com/klIJzCTOwL— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 29, 2022
All Sports
Be sure to vote for track and field star Trey Cunningham for the 2022 Bowerman award, which recognizes the nation's top collegiate track and field athlete.
We could barely fit it all on a graphic— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 28, 2022
Arguably the greatest hurdle season in NCAA history
(If you know a Bowerman voter, please send this to them )@thebowerman #OneTribe #VoteForTrey pic.twitter.com/ff4ktl3kOy
Cunningham has the most top ten performances from any Bowerman finalists in 2022.
Every time he took the track, something special was going to happen— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 29, 2022
7⃣ all-time top ten performances this season - the most among any Bowerman finalists.
Go vote: https://t.co/OO5HN8HudL#OneTribe #VoteForTrey pic.twitter.com/fxFSpVdYQG
Here are a couple of words from the man himself:
So there’s voting for this really nice award I’m up for. https://t.co/gqK4XOQPfD— Trey Cunningham (@TreyCunningham) June 28, 2022
FSU’s volleyball schedule has officially been released:
▪️ 13 matches vs. 2021 postseason teams.— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) June 29, 2022
▪️ 14 home matches.
▪️ The Seminole Volleyball Invitational Aug. 31-Sept. 3.
' 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣
https://t.co/ya8p6Wme3y pic.twitter.com/KNy45fL27r
Leilanni Nesbeth is just getting started with her career at Florida State and she’s looking to make a big leap next season, with multiple members gone.
Our own Leilanni Nesbeth on Packer and Durham https://t.co/OjaAaMkYHo— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) June 29, 2022
Former Nole Carson Pickett continues to show why anything is possible.
“My dad always says don't let anyone turn your sky into a ceiling.”— Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) June 29, 2022
It’s clear there’s no limit to what @Cars_Pickett16 can accomplish. Truly humbled to chat with her today, hours after she made @USWNT history. Tonight’s @SportsCenter Report on an inspiring athlete: pic.twitter.com/No2dDNotCV
The Seminoles will feature three players on the links in Colorado this weekend:
3️⃣ #Noles get their shot in this week's @KornFerryTour event in Colorado ⛰— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 29, 2022
▪️ @coleagolf
▪️ @VincentNorrman
▪️ @johnnydpak #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/XHn57z3kFY
Loading comments...