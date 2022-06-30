Noles News: Atkins talks plans for Florida State, Parson continues his Elite 11 outing

Recruiting

Football

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins joined Packer and Durham on the ACC Network to discuss his first year as the Seminoles OC, football background, and thoughts on where FSU is headed.

Elite 11 festivities will progress today as the high school recruits compete in a more game-like environment.

#Elite11 Finals Rankings prior to Pro Day Workout



*determined by Elite 11 coaching staff - 50% junior season film & performance/50% camp eval & physical traits pic.twitter.com/osgKi6wy0E — Elite11 (@Elite11) June 29, 2022

Be sure to check out Tomahawk Nation’s Twitter poll down below... the most popular answer is currently Trey Benson.

Which transfer do you think will make the biggest impact for Florida State this season and why? (doesn’t have to be pictured)



Let us know below. pic.twitter.com/Za4eZ1W8fd — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) June 29, 2022

Former scout team star CJ Campbell is taking the necessary steps to gain touches in the Seminoles run-heavy offense.

Here’s a look at the newest members of Tribe23:

Squeezing med ball , 2 steps & unloading and exploding hips through on the drive faze , good drill for unloading those hips through ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m6R51IZa6Y — BIGROD ✪ (@Roderickkearne7) June 29, 2022

Four-star 2024 tight end Martavious Collins has received an offer from Florida State.

Baseball

Newly hired Florida State baseball coach has met with multiple members of the ACC media following his introductory press conference:

Hear from Link over the next two days!



9 AM today: Dusty and Danny in the Morning, Ch 84 @SXMCollege



1:30 PM today: Jeff Cameron Show, 93.3 FM



9 AM Thurs: Packer & Durham on @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/n3YulED84h — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 29, 2022

Jarret is ready to come back home and lead the Seminoles to Omaha.

The New Head Coach for @FSUBaseball, Link Jarrett, was born in Tallahassee, played baseball for the Noles and now will return back home to be the Head Coach.



Link told @DustyDvoracek & @dannykanell how great it feels to be home. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/8zaLMjfNpJ — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) June 29, 2022

Link Jarrett’s interview at the press conference can be found below:

All Sports

Be sure to vote for track and field star Trey Cunningham for the 2022 Bowerman award, which recognizes the nation's top collegiate track and field athlete.

We could barely fit it all on a graphic



Arguably the greatest hurdle season in NCAA history



(If you know a Bowerman voter, please send this to them )@thebowerman #OneTribe #VoteForTrey pic.twitter.com/ff4ktl3kOy — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 28, 2022

Cunningham has the most top ten performances from any Bowerman finalists in 2022.

Every time he took the track, something special was going to happen



7⃣ all-time top ten performances this season - the most among any Bowerman finalists.



Go vote: https://t.co/OO5HN8HudL#OneTribe #VoteForTrey pic.twitter.com/fxFSpVdYQG — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 29, 2022

Here are a couple of words from the man himself:

So there’s voting for this really nice award I’m up for. https://t.co/gqK4XOQPfD — Trey Cunningham (@TreyCunningham) June 28, 2022

FSU’s volleyball schedule has officially been released:

▪️ 13 matches vs. 2021 postseason teams.

▪️ 14 home matches.

▪️ The Seminole Volleyball Invitational Aug. 31-Sept. 3.



' 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣



https://t.co/ya8p6Wme3y pic.twitter.com/KNy45fL27r — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) June 29, 2022

Leilanni Nesbeth is just getting started with her career at Florida State and she’s looking to make a big leap next season, with multiple members gone.

Our own Leilanni Nesbeth on Packer and Durham https://t.co/OjaAaMkYHo — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) June 29, 2022

Former Nole Carson Pickett continues to show why anything is possible.

“My dad always says don't let anyone turn your sky into a ceiling.”



It’s clear there’s no limit to what @Cars_Pickett16 can accomplish. Truly humbled to chat with her today, hours after she made @USWNT history. Tonight’s @SportsCenter Report on an inspiring athlete: pic.twitter.com/No2dDNotCV — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) June 29, 2022

The Seminoles will feature three players on the links in Colorado this weekend: