Noles News: Atkins talks plans for Florida State, Parson continues his Elite 11 outing

Vote Trey Cunningham!

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins joined Packer and Durham on the ACC Network to discuss his first year as the Seminoles OC, football background, and thoughts on where FSU is headed.

Elite 11 festivities will progress today as the high school recruits compete in a more game-like environment.

Be sure to check out Tomahawk Nation’s Twitter poll down below... the most popular answer is currently Trey Benson.

Former scout team star CJ Campbell is taking the necessary steps to gain touches in the Seminoles run-heavy offense.

Here’s a look at the newest members of Tribe23:

Four-star 2024 tight end Martavious Collins has received an offer from Florida State.

Baseball

Newly hired Florida State baseball coach has met with multiple members of the ACC media following his introductory press conference:

Jarret is ready to come back home and lead the Seminoles to Omaha.

Link Jarrett’s interview at the press conference can be found below:

All Sports

Be sure to vote for track and field star Trey Cunningham for the 2022 Bowerman award, which recognizes the nation's top collegiate track and field athlete.

Cunningham has the most top ten performances from any Bowerman finalists in 2022.

Here are a couple of words from the man himself:

FSU’s volleyball schedule has officially been released:

Leilanni Nesbeth is just getting started with her career at Florida State and she’s looking to make a big leap next season, with multiple members gone.

Former Nole Carson Pickett continues to show why anything is possible.

The Seminoles will feature three players on the links in Colorado this weekend:

