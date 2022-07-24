Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Track & Field, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Baseball, Track & Field, Softball, Soccer, Basketball, and other Noles sports news

As things wind down in most sports, here are some of the other Seminole’s athletics that are still making some noise and in the news. Most of the summaries are courtesy FSU Sports Info.

Parker Messick Drafted in Second Round by Cleveland Guardians

Redshirt sophomore Parker Messick was selected with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, taken in the second round by the Cleveland Guardians Sunday night.

Messick, from Plant City, Florida, has the best career strikeout-to-walk ratio in Florida State history, striking out 289 batters and walking just 43 over 200.1 innings from 2020 to 2022. The left-hander was the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and the Freshman of the Year, just the second player in league history to win both honors in the same season.

Messick was a first-team All-ACC selection in both 2021 and 2022 and was a first-team All-American in 2022. He was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week four times in 2022 and had 14 strikeouts in a game three times.

For his career, Messick is 16-8 with a 3.10 earned run average.

Hubbart, Roberts Taken in MLB Draft

Florida State sophomores Bryce Hubbart and Brett Roberts were selected over the final two days of the Major League Baseball Draft. Hubbart, a left-handed pitcher, was taken in the third round and 94th overall by the Cincinnati Reds, while Roberts, an infielder, was selected 472nd overall in the 16th round by the Miami Marlins.

The pair join Parker Messick, who was selected on day one of the draft Sunday, 54th overall by the Cleveland Guardians.

Hubbart, from Windermere, Florida, appeared in 38 games over the past three seasons, compiling a 14-9 record and 3.71 earned run average. He was a 2022 second-team All-ACC selection after leading Florida State with eight wins and a 3.32 ERA.

Hubbart was twice named the ACC Pitcher of the Week, for his 13-strikeout game opening weekend against James Madison and his 11-strikeout performance on the road at Boston College. He was the NCBWA February Pitcher of the Month after not allowing a run in his first two starts.

Roberts, from Atlanta, hit .300 with a .372 on-base percentage and .461 slugging percentage in his first season at Florida State. He started 58 of FSU’s 59 games and scored 39 runs with 65 hits, 18 doubles and five home runs. His games started, runs, hits and doubles were all second on the team.

FS ➡️ SF



has signed with the San Francisco Giants pic.twitter.com/ieNHUOtAgI — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 20, 2022

will continue his baseball career after signing with the White Sox! pic.twitter.com/9j4h0nOzB2 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 22, 2022

Seminoles Find Success In NBA Summer League

Highlighted by Mfiondu Kabengele earning a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, seven different Seminoles enjoyed success in the recently completed NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas. Kabengele averaged 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots in leading the Celtics to a 3-2 record – and most importantly, he signed a two-way contract with the last season’s Eastern Conference champions and NBA runner-ups.

According to Celtics.com Kabengele will have an opportunity to split his playing time during the 2022-23 season between Boston and Portland, Maine – home of Maine Celtics of the G League.

Celtics.com had plenty to say about the former Seminole who was named the 2019 ACC Sixth Man of the Year and a first round draft pick of the Brooklyn Nets.

“Perhaps Boston’s biggest surprise of the summer was Mfiondu Kabengele, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound center, who made such a good impression that it earned him a contract with the team by the end of the showcase. Kabengele was statistically the best all-around player on the roster, finishing among the top five in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He provided an imposing presence around the rim, averaging team-high marks of 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He also finished fourth in both points (14.8) and assists per game (2.4) and was fifth on the steals list (0.8). The Celtics didn’t want a player of his caliber to slip from their grasp, so they signed him to a two-way contract immediately following their final game of the summer.”

John Butler, one of five one-and-done players under Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, enjoyed a perfect game in his final performance of the NBA Summer League for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was 9-for-9 from the field, connecting on all six attempts from beyond the arc. He totaled seven rebounds and finished the game with 25 points. It was a masterful performance from Butler.

Butler’s outstanding performance as a starter against Oklahoma City increased his averages to 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in four games played for the Pelicans. He went from playing three minutes in the Pelicans opening round game against league champion Portland, to a starters’ role and 35 minutes played in their final game against Oklahoma City.

Pelicans Head Coach Jarron Collins was very complimentary of Butler’s play following his perfect night.

The seven-footer from Florida State “did what he does in terms of just providing that floor-spacing ability in someone that is 7’1,” said Collins. “He was pretty active on defense, but again just catch-and-shoot opportunities. Just put the ball in the basket. He even hit the one-dribble pull-up. So, he showed his game, his versatility in terms of being a rim protector but also being someone who can space the floor.”

RaiQuan Gray, a second-round of the Nets in 2021, made the most of his time in Las Vegas as he averaged 7.0 point and 7.6 rebounds and 24.9 minutes in five game for Brooklyn. Gray started each of the Nets’ five games and enjoyed his best scoring game with 11 points against Kabengele and the Celtics. He totaled nine rebounds against Minnesota. Brooklyn finished with a 3-2 record and earned its victories against Philadelphia, Minnesota and Boston.

Balsa Koprivica starred for the NBA team that obtained his rights following the 2021 NBA Draft – the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 11.3 minutes in four games played. His playing time allowed him to average 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. Koprivica scored 10 points on a perfect five of five shooting performance from the field in an 82-79 loss to Cleveland. He played 15 minutes as a starter in that outing at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Malik Osborne averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in four games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 10.5 minutes per game and shot the ball well — .818 from the field, .667 from the 3-point and was perfect from the free throw line. Osborne was a perfect four of four from the field for 13 points in the Cavaliers’ 99-90 win over San Antonio. He totaled six points and five rebounds in a Cavaliers’ win over Detroit.

Anthony Polite, who finished his career as one of Florida State’s all-time best 3-point shooters, was a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ Summer League Team. He earned playing time in one game and scored three points for the Spurs who finished with a 1-4 record. True to his form, Polite was successful on his only made 3-point attempts during his time with San Antonio.

Polite will likely begin his professional career in France, where he has signed his first contract for the upcoming fall season.

M.J. Walker, who signed with the Knicks as a free agent following his senior season at Florida State, averaged nearly five minutes played per game and averaged two points and 1 rebound in three games played for New York. In his first season as a professional player, Walker averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a member of the West Chester Knicks. He played in two NBA games for the Phoenix Suns during the 2021-22 season.

FSU soccer adds to coaching staff - New head coach Brian Pensky adds names to Seminoles soccer staff

Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky has announced his coaching staff for the 2022 season. Pensky has added 14-year MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth and former ECNL Director for Richmond United, Aaron Brunner as his two assistant coaches. The two of them join Pensky and volunteer assistant coach Andrew Hudson....{continued}

—

Pensky Announces Soccer Director of Operations

Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky completes his staff with the announcement of director of operations, Sarah Buckley.

“Sarah was a natural choice for this position,” said Pensky. “She provides continuity within our building. Sarah knows our program well. She knows our players well. She’s watched Nathan do a phenomenal job over the past few years. Sarah is incredibly eager and hungry to succeed. She will continue to facilitate the other areas of the program that she’s touched on, namely video analysis. We’re elated that Sarah remains on board.”

Sarah Buckley

Sarah Buckley joins coach Brian Pensky’s staff in 2022 after being a graduate assistant with the Florida State soccer team the previous two seasons. Buckley was an integral part of FSU’s 2020 and 2021 ACC Championship runs and the Noles run to a national championship in 2021. She helped organize team travel and meals on the road for Florida State over the last two seasons. She also assisted with the FSU Soccer Camps and the Kicking it for Autism clinic.

In 2019, Buckley assisted the Jamaica Women’s National Team Technical Staff for the 2019 World Cup. She assisted the Kit manager with practices and games while helping to organize training logistics and locations. Sarah helped facilitate the setup and structure of team practices and organized team logistics such as travel hotel and food.

From 2017 to 2020, Buckley was a coach for Florida Kraze Krush Soccer Club. She planned and executed practices for 28 players three times a week. She planned and executed travel for tournaments and organized the team’s schedule.

Before coming to Florida State in 2020, Buckley played collegiately at Rollins College. During her college career, she competed in three NCAA tournaments and three conference tournaments. She was a Sunshine State Conference All-Tournament Team member in 2019 and was named United Soccer Coach Scholar All-Region in 2019.

!!!



The start of the season is coming!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/0QgrbK5t5T — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 19, 2022

Cunningham and Bracy Take Silver at World Championships

A pair of former Florida State track and field athletes put together phenomenal performances on the world stage at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore. Trey Cunningham and Marvin Bracy each took home silver for Team USA in the 110m hurdles and 100m dash, respectively.

In his first World Championship, Cunningham made his presence known in one of the deepest events of the entire meet. Cunningham ran 13.08 in the finals to take silver, just barely missing gold by 0.05 seconds. Cunningham put together a time of 13.07 in the semifinal earlier today. Sunday concluded a terrific season for Cunningham. In seven months, Cunningham won two national championships, a silver medal at the World Championships and finished second at the USATF Championships.

SILVER FOR TREY‼️



In his first World Championship, he takes second with a time of 13.08



NBC#OneTribe | #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/FlMVNbQ5DG — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 18, 2022

—

Bracy found himself on the podium in one of the most historic performances in track and field history. Bracy finished second in the 100m dash (9.88) as Team USA swept gold, silver and bronze in the event. This was the third time the U.S. has swept the event, but it was the first time the Red, White and Blue had accomplished that feat since 1991.

OH MY ️



Former Nole Marvin Bracy takes silver in the 100m dash with a time of 9⃣.8⃣8⃣



NBC#OneTribe | #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/dDw0deTX1C — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 17, 2022

—

Psstttt…watch Marvin Bracy run that anchor leg https://t.co/vYA3c0UqTW — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 23, 2022

The Florida State Volleyball Team was one of several collegiate programs to earn the United States Marine Corps-American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, announced on Monday by the AVCA.

The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”

The award recognizes the hard work put forth by the 2021-22 team, which reached the NCAA Second Round and finished the year with a 20-10 overall record. Of the 13 student-athletes on last year’s squad, 11 recently made the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

Nine members of last year’s team return in seniors Emma Clothier and Lauryn Burrows, junior Sydney Conley, sophomores Ava Pitchford, Khori Louis, Emery Dupes, Audrey Koenig and Skye Ekes as well as redshirt freshman Addi Hultquist.

The Seminoles open the 2022 season at the UC Tournament in Cincinnati, facing Illinois State on Friday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. FSU’s home opener happens on Wednesday, Aug. 31, against Florida A&M at 6 p.m.

FSU Golf

What a great week for @heathcharlotte9!



She finishes T1 in the individual standings and as the runner-up to Belgium's Savannah de Bock after four playoff holes at European Ladies Championship. #onetribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/JWjfYd0iIi — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 23, 2022

Great news from the ACC Meetings, except for the part about the money.

