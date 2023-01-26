FSU to retire Buster Posey’s jersey in March

Florida State baseball will retire the jersey of Buster Posey, a two-time All-American in Tallahassee and arguably the greatest player in the history of Seminoles baseball.

Posey, who played in Tallahassee from 2006 to 2008, went on become a three-time World Series champion with the San Fransisco Giants over the course of a 12-year career.

He was the 2010 NL Rookie of the year, 2012 NL MVP, won four Silver Slugger Awards and won Golden Glove. At Florida State, where he holds the highest batting average in school history, he won the 2008 Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Award, Brooks Wallace Award, Johnny Bench Award and Rawlings Glove Award and was named Player of the Year by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, Rivals.com and ABCA.

He’s now the fourth-ever FSU player to have their baseball jersey retired, joining Dick Howser, J.D. Drew and Mike Martin.

From the FSU press release: