The Florida State 2023 baseball season kicks off with the same opponent as 2022, with the Seminoles set to host the James Madison Dukes for a weekend series.

Last season the ‘Noles swept the series by overwhelming the Dukes in almost every category. JMU was projected to be a bubble team but couldn’t quite put it all together and ended the season just a game over .500. This series is likely to be more about FSU’s new skipper than the matchup.

Fans can expect to see a different team don the Garnet and Gold but maybe not at first. Link Jarrett has a history of fielding pesky teams that don’t generally overpower opponents but do the little things well enough to come out with a win. Expect this program to reduce the number of errors in the field and base paths along with strikeouts in the box.

Fans will likely see less of a dependence on the long ball at the plate but also fewer strikeouts as the plate approach will be simplified from the Mike Martin Jr era. Similarly on the mound pitching coach, Chuck Ristano will likely focus more on breaking balls than the power approach that now-Clemson pitching coach Jimmy Belanger previously prized.

That all said, Rome wasn’t built in a day so expect change to take some time.

Florida State will be replacing all of its starters on the mound but does return some talent. Carson Montgomery will get the ball to start the season followed by Jackson Baumeister and Jamie Arnold.

Montgomery has always had the goods but struggled to maintain control. He’s looked good as of late in the offseason but can he maintain that for a full season?

Baumeister, similarly, has always supported a top-notch fastball but hasn’t always been able to put it together.

Arnold is a consistent pitcher that, while he’s not likely to wow you with his stuff, has good control.

Fans will probably wonder why neither Wyatt Crowell or Conner Whittaker made the starting rotation. Keep in mind that this is just the rotation for the first week and things could change as the season goes on. However, keeping those two in reserve allows the coaching staff a bit more flexibility as to when they deploy their better pitchers. This also suggests that the staff isn’t thrilled about what they have in the pen to start the season. Hopefully, a few arms will emerge to help shoulder the load.

At the plate and in the field the ‘Noles will be led by Jaime Ferrer and Jordan Carrion with stalwarts like Colton Vincent sitting at crucial spots. Heading into the year most positions are up for grabs but familiar names like James Tibbs (coming back from surgery in the offseason) are crucial players. Cam Smith (3B) is likely to be the newcomer fans most come to know but there are plenty of chances for that to change.

Florida State vs. James Madison: Pitchers, how to watch

Friday, 2/17 5:00 PM

Channel: ACC Network Extra

Watch | Listen

Carson Montgomery RHP 0-0 0.00 ERA vs Donovan Burke LHP 0-0 0.00 ERA

Saturday, 2/18 2:00 PM

Channel: ACC Network

Watch | Listen

Jackson Baumeister RHP 0-0 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Murphy RHP 0-0 0.00 ERA

Sunday 2/19 12:00 PM

Channel: ACC Network Extra

Watch | Listen

Jamie Arnold LHP 0-0 0.00 ERA vs T.R. Williams LHP 0-0 0.00 ERA

Keep your eyes on this article for updates all weekend as the ‘Noles kick off their journey to Omaha.