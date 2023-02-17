Florida State Baseball: 2023 season preview with Brett Nevitt

It’s been a busy off-season for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team.

After last year’s early departure from the regionals, FSU’s leadership made the decision to go in a new direction with the hiring of Link Jarrett from Notre Dame, ending over 40 years of the Martin family leading the Seminoles on the diamond.

The former Florida State shortstop hit the ground running with an overhaul of the Seminole coaching staff and revamping a team that lost several key members — including weekend aces Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart, who were both taken in the MLB draft.

In total, Jarrett and staff welcomed 21 new players to the roster. Needless to say, there’s a lot of “new” for the 2023 season.

To help fans prepare for all the changes, Tomahawk Nation caught up with the best Florida State baseball beat member, TN alum and current Noles247 contributor Brett Nevitt.

We’ll break down how Jarrett, pitching coach Chuck Ristano, hitting coach Rich Wallace, and the remaining staff’s approach differs from past leadership, plus:

Does FSU have a future MLB stud in Cam Smith?

And can these ‘Noles return to the postseason?

All this and more in our special preview podcast — you can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Florida State 2023 baseball schedule

Feb. 17: vs. James Madison (5 p.m.)

Feb. 18: vs. James Madison (3 p.m.)

Feb. 19: vs. James Madison (1 p.m.)

Feb. 21: at Jacksonville (6 p.m.)

Feb. 24: at TCU Horned Frogs (7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 25: at TCU Horned Frogs (3 p.m.)

Feb. 26: at TCU Horned Frogs (2 p.m.)

March 1: vs. USF Bulls (5 p.m.)

March 3: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5 p.m.)

March 4: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3 p.m.)

March 5: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1 p.m.)

March 7: vs. Bethune-Cookman (5 p.m.)

March 10: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6 p.m.)

March 11: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (3 p.m.)

March 12: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1 p.m.)

March 14: at UCF Knights (6 p.m.)

March 15: at UCF Knights (4 p.m.)

March 17: vs. Boston College Eagles (6 p.m.)

March 18: vs. Boston College Eagles (3 p.m.)

March 19: vs. Boston College Eagles (1 p.m.)

March 21: vs. Florida Gators (6 p.m.)

March 24: at Virginia Cavaliers (6 p.m.)

March 25: at Virginia Cavaliers (1 p.m.)

March 26: at Virginia Cavaliers (1 p.m.)

March 28: vs. Florida Gators in Jacksonville (6 p.m.)

March 31: at Miami Hurricanes (7 p.m.)

April 1: at Miami Hurricanes (1 p.m.)

April 2: at Miami Hurricanes (1 p.m.)

April 4: vs. Jacksonville (6 p.m.)

April 6: vs. Clemson Tigers (6 p.m.)

April 7: vs. Clemson (6 p.m.)

April 8: vs. Clemson (2 p.m.)

April 11: at Florida Gators (6 p.m.)

April 14: at NC State Wolfpack (6 p.m.)

April 15: at NC State Wolfpack (6 p.m.)

April 16: at NC State Wolfpack (1 p.m.)

April 19: at North Florida (6:05 p.m.)

April 21: vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6 p.m.)

April 22: vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3 p.m.)

April 23: vs. Virginia Tech Hokies(1 p.m.)

April 25: vs. Stetson (5 p.m.)

April 28: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6 p.m.)

April 29: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3 p.m.)

April 30: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1 p.m.)

May 5: vs. Mercer (6 p.m.)

May 6: vs. Mercer (3 p.m.)

May 7: vs. Mercer (1 p.m.)

May 9: vs. Jacksonville (6 p.m.)

May 12: vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6 p.m.)

May 13: vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3 p.m.)

May 14: vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1 p.m.)

May 16: vs. Kennesaw State (6 p.m.)

May 18: at Louisville Cardinals (6 p.m.)

May 19: at Louisville Cardinals (6 p.m.)

May 20: at Louisville Cardinals (1 p.m.)

May 23-28: ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C.

June 2-5: NCAA Tournament: Regionals

June 9-12: NCAA Tournament: Super Regionals

June 16-26: College World Series