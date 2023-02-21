After starting off the season and head coach Link Jarrett’s career in Tallahassee with an opening-weekend sweep of the James Monroe Dukes, Florida State baseball is set to face its first road test in the form of the Jacksonville Dolphins.

“You’re not going to go over there and have three practices,” he said ahead of the matchup. “You’re going to take your 40 minutes...and then you’re playing.”

The Dolphins enter the game 1-2 after dropping their opening series to Kent State. Freshman Ben Barrett will get his first start for the ‘Noles as they look to build on a good opening weekend and prepare to travel to Texas to take on the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend.

Note: This game is streaming only on ESPN+, with no TV broadcast scheduled.

Florida State vs. Jacksonville: Pitchers, how to watch

Time

6 p.m.

Stream

ESPN+

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Starting Pitchers

Florida State

Ben Barrett: RHP 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Jacksonville

Bryce Fisher RHP 0-0, 0.00 ERA