Florida State heads on the road to take on the #8 Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (3-1). TCU has started the year off well beating two of three SEC teams to start the year and picking up a win in the mid-week. The two SEC wins were against top 10 teams while the loss was an extra inning affair to Missouri. Against Vanderbilt and Arkansas the Horned Frogs put up 11 and 18 runs and have given up more than six runs only once this year.

This is a big step up in competition for FSU and a very good test. Has the offense’s hot start been a case of facing bad pitching or has FSU really turned a corner? Can the pitching hold up well enough to secure a win or two? We’ll find out. Carson Montgomery was moved to the Sunday starting role due to a minor injury.

It’s hard to be confident of a series win going into Fort Worth as TCU has quite the home field advantage even when they aren’t considered a top ten team — on paper, the most likely scenarios for this three-game stretch to be 1-2, 0-3, 2-1, 3-0.

Florida State switched up their pitching rotation, starting Jackson Baumeister and giving Carson Montgomery extra rest. The switch paid off in a big way as the sophomore had the best outing of his young career with eight strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings. Baum did not allow a hit until the sixth inning and kept the Frog bats confused until the end of his night. Wyatt Crowell followed and ended the threat with filth from the mound.

FSU’s offense struggled early against TCU starter Ryan Vanderhei, who recorded nine punch outs on the night but the sixth inning would be the difference maker. The Seminoles would plate three runs in the top half of the inning. FSU recorded three hits, including doubles from Colton Vincent and Jaime Ferrer and took advantage of a wild pitch and error. Florida State scored two more in the eighth and broke the game open in the ninth with a bases loaded clearing double from James Tibbs. The Seminoles tacked on two more to take game one 10-1.

