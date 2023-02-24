Florida State heads on the road to take on the #8 Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (3-1). TCU has started the year off well beating two of three SEC teams to start the year and picking up a win in the mid-week. The two SEC wins were against top 10 teams while the loss was an extra inning affair to Missouri. Against Vanderbilt and Arkansas the Horned Frogs put up 11 and 18 runs and have given up more than six runs only once this year.

This is a big step up in competition for FSU and a very good test. Has the offense’s hot start been a case of facing bad pitching or has FSU really turned a corner? Can the pitching hold up well enough to secure a win or two? We’ll find out. Carson Montgomery was moved to the Sunday starting role due to a minor injury.

It’s hard to be confident of a series win going into Fort Worth as TCU has quite the home field advantage even when they aren’t considered a top ten team — on paper, the most likely scenarios for this three-game stretch to be 1-2, 0-3, 2-1, 3-0.

Of note: the series will only be streaming on ESPN+.

Florida State vs. TCU: Pitchers, how to watch

Friday 7:30 PM ET

Watch | Listen | Live Stats

Jackson Baumeister LHP 0-0 2.25 ERA vs Ryan Vanderhei RHP 0-0 5.40 ERA

Saturday: 3:00 PM ET

Watch | Listen | Live Stats

Jamie Arnold RHP 0-0 10.13 ERA vs Cam Brown RHP 0-0 2.25 ERA

Sunday: 2:00 PM ET

Watch | Listen | Live Stats

Carson Montgomery RHP 0-0 2.25 ERA vs TBA