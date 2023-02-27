FSU baseball enters top 25 after series win vs. TCU

Florida State Seminoles baseball, after starting off the year 6-1, is ranked for the first time under new head coach Link Jarrett.
FSU is coming off a major non-conference road series win vs. the then-No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs, winning the first two games off the back of major batting performances before falling in a tight game on Sunday.
A look at where the Seminoles are in polls as of Monday Feb. 27:
USA Today Coaches: No. 15
Baseball America: No. 16
D1 Baseball: No. 16
Collegiate Baseball: No. 17
Perfect Game: No. 19
NCBWA (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association): No. 23
The Seminoles are averaging 9.57 runs per game, having scored 10-plus runs in five of their seven matchups while its pitching staff has logged a 1.34 ERA so far this season.
Up next for the Seminoles are two intrastate matchups at home: a midweek game vs. the USF Bulls and a series vs. the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.
Florida State 2023 Baseball Schedule
March 1: vs. USF Bulls (5 p.m.)
March 3: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5 p.m.)
March 4: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3 p.m.)
March 5: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1 p.m.)
March 7: vs. Bethune-Cookman (5 p.m.)
March 10: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6 p.m.)
March 11: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (3 p.m.)
March 12: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1 p.m.)
March 14: at UCF Knights (6 p.m.)
March 15: at UCF Knights (4 p.m.)
