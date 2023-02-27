FSU baseball enters top 25 after series win vs. TCU

Florida State Seminoles baseball, after starting off the year 6-1, is ranked for the first time under new head coach Link Jarrett.

FSU is coming off a major non-conference road series win vs. the then-No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs, winning the first two games off the back of major batting performances before falling in a tight game on Sunday.

A look at where the Seminoles are in polls as of Monday Feb. 27:

The Seminoles are averaging 9.57 runs per game, having scored 10-plus runs in five of their seven matchups while its pitching staff has logged a 1.34 ERA so far this season.

Up next for the Seminoles are two intrastate matchups at home: a midweek game vs. the USF Bulls and a series vs. the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Florida State 2023 Baseball Schedule

March 1: vs. USF Bulls (5 p.m.)

March 3: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (5 p.m.)

March 4: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3 p.m.)

March 5: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1 p.m.)

March 7: vs. Bethune-Cookman (5 p.m.)

March 10: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6 p.m.)

March 11: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (3 p.m.)

March 12: vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (1 p.m.)

March 14: at UCF Knights (6 p.m.)

March 15: at UCF Knights (4 p.m.)