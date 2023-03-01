Newly-ranked No. 16 Florida State Seminoles baseball (6-1, 3-0) is set to face off against in-state foe USF (3-5, 0-0) and looks to continue its winning ways.

The Bulls have had a pretty tough slate early in the year — starting off the season taking one of three from No. 13 Maryland, splitting their series against No. 7 Florida and most recently, dropping the last two games of their series against FAU.

FSU pitcher Jamie Arnold (6.75 ERA) will look to build some momentum in this game after struggling in his first two starts, lasting just 2.2 innings in each. Similarly, USF starter Nolan Hudi (6.75 ERA) was just moved to the mid-week role after starting in the rotation the last two weeks.

Florida State vs. USF is set for a 5 p.m. start in Tallahassee, with the game set to stream on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs USF: How to watch, starting pitchers

Wednesday 5:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

USF: LHP Nolan Hudi (0-1, 6.75 ERA

Up Next: FSU hosts Florida Gulf Coast University for a three game weekend stretch continuing eight straight home games for FSU.