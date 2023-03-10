Florida State (9-3) are hosting the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6) to kick off ACC play.

All throughout the weekend, we’ll keep you caught up on all the action with live updates in the comment section as well as recaps and highlights from each game.

The Seminoles clinched the series against the Panthers on Saturday and will look to secure a sweep to start off conference play on Sunday.

Saturday: ‘Noles clinch series on day they celebrate Buster Posey

Florida State started off hot against Pitt in front of former players, including the newly jersey retired Buster Posey. Back-to-back walk set the plate for two singles and a double resulting in four runs for FSU. Jaime Ferrer and Jordan Carrion picked up an RBI each with Cam Smith getting two for himself. Initially Carrion was ruled out at the plate on Smith’s single but after review he was ruled safe due to catcher’s interference. Maybe Pitt head coach Mike Bell said something to the umps while arguing the review as he was tossed rather quickly.

- 2008 Dick Howser Award Winner

- 2008 Golden Spikes Award Winner

- 2008 Collegiate Baseball Player of the Year

- 2006, 2007, and 2008 All-American

….And the list goes on.



Great to have you back, 8. pic.twitter.com/PB5Eku8wN6 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 11, 2023

Thank you for , Buster pic.twitter.com/m2MP2Q2MBd — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 11, 2023

Pitt starting pitcher Kyle Mosley settled in well and FSU’s Wyatt Crowell was his usual self meaning nobody scored for five innings. Crowell threw six innings of no run ball but weirdly didn’t have any 1-2-3 innings. He did record a career high 10 strike outs while giving up just three hits. Unfortunately with Crowell starting the game, FSU had trouble piecing the rest of the game together.

Doug Kirkland started off the seventh with a quick out before giving up a home run and a walk. A loud fly out to center field ended his day. Brennen Oxford came on and failed to record an out giving up a single and a walk. Jaime Arnold entered the game with the bases loaded and walked in a run bringing the score to 4-2. He was able to extinguish the threat by striking out the next batter.

FSU struck back in the bottom of the seventh with Nander DeSedas stealing second after getting aboard with a bunt single. He scored when Titan Kamaka struck out but ended up on second after the ball got away from the catcher and the throw to first ended up in right field. This game was plagued by the reviews and this inning had two (Treyton Rank was called out after being hit by a pitch and they reviewed whether or not Kamaka was out of the baseline after the strikeout).

Arnold coasted through the eighth inning but struggled in the ninth walking two more batters and giving up a run on single making the score 5-3. Another walk to load the bases with two outs ended Arnold’s day. Arnold was mixed on the day. Five strike outs in two innings was great but the four walks a bit less so. Andrew Armstrong slammed the door shut on the Panthers by striking out the only batter he face winning the game 5-3.

Friday: Florida State wins game one in extras

In the bottom of the twelfth inning, FSU pulled ahead of the Pittsburgh Panthers for a final score of 3-2. Cam Smith started the inning with a single and moved to third on a James Tibbs single. Jaime Ferrer was intentionally walked to load the bases before Jordan Carrion sent everybody home with a game winning single through the left side of the infield.

Florida State got a very good performance from Baumeister but struggled to give him run support. FSU was able to out hit Pitt in that time frame and get multiple runners into scoring position but couldn’t get that crucial hit. Baumeister struck out nine in five innings of three hit ball. His only blemish was a double, walk (one of three on the day) and a single to give up a run in the fourth inning. Baumeister did a good job of shaking off the FGCU start and getting back to form.

Unfortunately for Baumeister, but fortunately for the Seminoles, run support wouldn’t come until after he left the game. Colton Vincent put a one out single into centerfield and moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. Cade Bush knocked him in with a single of his own and moved to second on the throw to tie the game. Nander DeSedas was able to put the ‘Noles in the lead with a double, scoring Bush.

Pitt would strike back against Connor Whittaker in the top of the eighth with a couple of singles and a ground out scoring a run to knot the game at two. Teams would trade a scoreless ninth to enter extra innings at 2-2. Whittaker pitched a strong 5.1 innings in all giving up the lead in the eighth but only allowing the one run and striking out another nine Panthers.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh: How to watch, starting pitchers

Sunday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 7.15 ERA)

PITT: TBA

Up Next: FSU travels to Orlando for a two game set with UCF on Tuesday and Wednesday.