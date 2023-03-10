No. 21 Florida State hosts Pitt Panthers

Florida State (9-3) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6) to kick off ACC play. The Panthers have actually played more games in the state of Florida than FSU has at this point. It’s common for northern teams to start their seasons in warmer temperatures and so Pitt has taken a bit of a Spring Training.

The FSU offense has been quite good this year and that should continue against Pitt as the Panthers have struggled to keep games low scoring and has resulted in a staff ERA over six. Fan will recognize one Panther as Dylan Simmons transferred from FSU to Pitt. Simmons struggled in his first appearance but has been pretty lock down ever since.

The Pitt offense has done pretty well this year and is headlined by Noah Martinez. Martinez already has six home runs on the young year and sports an OPS of 1.245. The Seminoles have been up and down with their starters and pen and have decided to mix things up a little bit by moving Wyatt Crowell to a starting role.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh: How to watch, starting pitchers

Friday 6:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

PITT: RHP Jack Sokol (0-0, 7.50 ERA)

Saturday 3:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: LHP Wyatt Crowell (2-0, 1.23 ERA)

PITT: TBA

Sunday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 7.15 ERA)

PITT: TBA

Up Next: FSU travels to Orlando for a two game set with UCF on Tuesday and Wednesday.