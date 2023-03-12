Sunday Seminoles Summary: Baseball clinches, Basketball Watch Party, Softball, Posey, Oscars, and other sports news

Just in case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: Softball crushes, Basketball flops, Baseball drops series, and all the latest in FSU athletics

This was another busy week in many of the Florida State Seminole sports that don’t start with the letter “Football,” with a mixed bag of results.

The baseball team has clinched this weekend series and are looking to sweep the Pittsburgh Panthers this afternoon.

The Women’s basketball team are hosting a watch party tonight to find out where they will be making their next NCAA Tournament trip.

The Softball team had a good week going, up until yesterday.

The Men’s basketball painful season has mercifully ended.

Nole’s in the Oscars.

Other sports and cool stuff, Buster Posey

Sunday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 7.15 ERA)

PITT: TBA

———

Florida State started off hot against Pitt in front of former players, including the newly jersey retired Buster Posey. Back-to-back walk set the plate for two singles and a double resulting in four runs for FSU. Jaime Ferrer and Jordan Carrion picked up an RBI each with Cam Smith getting two for himself. Initially Carrion was ruled out at the plate on Smith’s single but after review he was ruled safe due to catcher’s interference. Maybe Pitt head coach Mike Bell said something to the umps while arguing the review as he was tossed rather quickly....{continued}

———

In the bottom of the twelfth inning, FSU pulled ahead of the Pittsburgh Panthers for a final score of 3-2. Cam Smith started the inning with a single and moved to third on a James Tibbs single. Jaime Ferrer was intentionally walked to load the bases before Jordan Carrion sent everybody home with a game winning single through the left side of the infield....{continued}

———

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team jumped out to an early lead in the first inning and never looked back in a midweek blowout of Bethune-Cookman, 10-1. Starter David Barrett for FSU sat down the Wildcats in order to start off the game and the Seminoles pounced early in their half of the inning with a solo shot by Cam Smith....{continued}

———

Diving into FSU’s series loss at home to FGCU-3 Up, 3 Down: FSU drops first series of the year-After a very good weekend, FSU fell a bit flat

The Florida State Seminoles won an extra inning midweek game against USF and then dropped their first series of the year against FGCU.

Pitching and defense were quite sloppy against the Eagles and the offense couldn’t do enough to pull the team out of the weeds. FGCU is a senior-laden team that took advantage of every bad FSU pitch and there were, unfortunately, way too many....{continued}

Selection Show Watch Party Presented by Rising Spear to be Held Sunday Night

The general public is invited to Glory Days Grill on Capital Circle NE on Sunday night to celebrate the Florida State Women’s Basketball team at the Selection Show Watch Party presented by Rising Spear.

The watch party begins at 7:30 p.m., while programming for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Florida State Women’s Basketball student-athletes and staff will be on hand to find out where the Seminoles will be making their next NCAA Tournament trip.

———

We’re one week out from Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament — according to ESPN’s bracketology predictions, the Florida State Seminoles are currently a No. 7 seed headed to Salt Lake.

The women’s NCAA tournament will undergo significant change for the second consecutive season. The field expanded to 68 teams last year. This season, the customary four regional sites have been reduced to two: Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina. The top 16 teams will continue to host the first and second rounds, and the First Four games will again be played at the site of the first-round games to which they feed. Defending champion South Carolina is the heavy favorite, and the Gamecocks seek to become the first repeat champions since UConn in 2015-16. The Final Four is March 31 and April 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

———

Ta’Niya Latson Named National Freshman of the Year by The Athletic

It hasn’t been close. And The Athletic made it known.

Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson was selected as a near-unanimous pick by the national publication as the NCAA Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year on Friday morning. Five of the six panelists chose the Miami, Fla., native as the unquestioned best freshman in the country.

Latson’s eye-popping feats and statistics throughout the season include owning an FSU single-season record seven 30-point games this season, which is more than half of the ACC’s 13 total as a conference. She also established the ACC’s single-season scoring record by a freshman, which is currently at 659 total points through her 31 games played.

Per the publication: “The Athletic’s list of freshmen of the year candidates is filled with players who made instant imprints, filling roles that ascended their programs. But none did so more than Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson. She set records, took the Seminoles to another level and makes us eager to see what’s next for her in women’s college basketball. For those reasons, Latson was a near-unanimous pick for our winner.”

Latson’s awards this season are endless: She is a finalist for both the John R. Wooden Award and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. She was named the ACC’s Freshman of the Year as well as to the All-ACC First Team. She was a three-time USBWA National Freshman of the Week, a record-setting 10-time ACC Rookie of the Week and was put on the Wade Watch List. She is the first freshman ever to lead the ACC in scoring at 21.3 points per game.

Latson and the Seminoles await their NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament destination on Sunday, March 12, with the selection show taking place at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Florida State will host the Selection Show Watch Party Presented by Rising Spear on Sunday beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Glory Days Grill on Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee. The event is open to the general public.

After a punch for punch win on Friday, Florida State softball geared up for game two against the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State.

With Kyra Aycock in the circle for Oklahoma State, FSU got two on, but ended up leaving one stranded heading into the bottom half of the first. With Mack Leonard starting for the Seminoles,...{continued}

———

In a typical Friday night battle, it was ace against ace as Kathryn Sandercock started for Florida State, and Kelly Maxwell started for Oklahoma State.

Maxwell and Sandercock both worked scoreless innings in the first, with only the Seminoles getting a baserunner via a bloop single. In the top of the second, FSU started off with back to back walks to Devyn Flaherty and Mack Leonard....{continued}

———

The Florida State Seminoles head West to face a slew of tough road games, starting with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Friday March 10th. The three game series will be the OSU half of the home and home that the Cowgirls and Seminoles started last season in Tallahassee, where FSU swept the Pokes.

With the game on Friday, it will be the fourth time that the Cowgirls and Seminoles have met in Stillwater. In addition, FSU will look to keep the winning streak alive against their newfound BIG 12 foe, as they have won the last 4 out of 5 matchups....{continued}

———

Week 4 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: 6

SoftballAmerica: 6

USA Softball: 6

Coaches: 5

ExtraInning: 7

RPI: 9 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 7, 2023

———

In Sunday Golds, Mack Leonard got the start for Florida State softball, against Georgia Southern. Leonard threw a solid inning to start it off, only allowing one walk but keeping the Eagles scores.

Turning it over to her offense, they set to face FSU transfer, Morgan Kendrick, in the circle. A lead off triple from Kaley Mudge started it off, and a walk to Jahni Kerr and her stolen base got two runners in scoring position in the blink of an eye. A bloop single from Kalei Harding put the Seminoles on board quickly....{continued}

Florida State basketball had a quick turnaround after recently concluding one of their worst regular seasons in programs. The Seminoles finished the season with a 9-22 record, heading into the ACC tournament as the No. 12 seed in the conference. They faced off against the red-hot Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who had won their previous three games....{continued}

—

Robert Johnson went to the crossroads and sold his soul to the devil, but unless you know something I don’t, that’s probably not an option for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles will stay earthbound, and likely tie the record for most losses in program history...{continued}

This is the place we’ve set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball for any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion....{continued}

W. Golf: No. 12 Seminoles In 3rd Place At Valspar Augusta

No. 12 Florida State sits in third place after the completion of 36 holes on the first day of the Valspar Augusta Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club. The Seminoles carded an even-par first round followed by a 1-under par second round to total 1-under for the tournament. No. 9 Golfstat-ranked Charlotte Heath leads the Seminoles at 7-under par after shooting a 1-under par 71 in round one and a 6-under par 66 in round two.

Wake Forest leads the tournament as a team at 13-under par, as one of their own, Rachel Kuehn, totaled a 10-under par 134 to secure a spot at the top of the leaderboard individually.

Junior Charlotte Heath had a promising finish in round one after fighting through a 2-over par front-nine. Heath shot 3-under on the back-nine, capturing two back-to-back birdies on holes No. 13 and 14, and a final birdie on No. 18 that secured a round one finish of a 1-under par 71.

The front-nine proved not to be difficult for just Heath, but the entire 78-player field averaged above-par on the nine, averaging a +0.16.

Heath began her second round with early birdies on the first and third hole, she continued her phenomenal play with two back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth hole. Her 4-under par front-nine momentum carried onto the back-nine where she carded one bogey followed by an eagle and a birdie to shoot 6-under in the second round.

Heath is in sole possession of second place at 7-under par. She is only three strokes off the lead heading into the final round.

A shotgun start for both rounds put Alice Hodge on hole No. 3 to start her day. She opened up her first round with two back-to-back birdies followed by another birdie on hole No. 8 to finish the front-nine at 2-under par.

Hodge made the turn and secured another birdie on hole No.11, a 535-yard par 5. She joined four other Seminoles in birdying hole No. 18, from there she parred out to shoot a first round score of 3-under.

Although round two was started with a bogey on hole No. 3 for Hodge, she quickly recovered with her sixth birdie of the day on the sixth hole. Hodge was unable to secure a birdie on the back-nine and shot 3-over par (75) for the second 18 of the day.

She is currently tied for 12th place at even-par.

Senior Amelia Williamson shot a 1-over par 73 to complete round one of the Valspar Augusta Invitational. Starting off on the second hole of Forest Hills Golf Club, she carded a single birdie to shoot 2-over on the front-nine.

Her game proved to be consistent on the back-nine, not carding a single bogey and securing her second birdie of the day on No. 18, a 290-yard par 4.

In round two, Williamson showed her resiliency from round one’s front-nine and shot 2-under on her third nine of the day, carding more birdies on a single-nine than her first round in total.

Although she started the turn off with a bogey, followed by another on the fifteenth, she recuperated with a birdie on hole No. 16 to return to 1-under for the second round. Williamson recorded her only double-bogey of the day on the 18th hole, but ended the day with a par to shoot a 1-over 73 in round two.

She is T22 at 2-over par.

Sophomore Kaylah Williams was one of four Seminoles to shoot over-par on the front-nine, although she fought back with an even-par score on the back-nine to finish round one 3-over par.

Starting round two on the third hole, Williams made two birdies on No. 6 and No. 8 accompanied by two bogeys in between to start the nine off at even-par.

Two birdies on the back-nine gave Williams her best finish of the season, carding an 1-over par 73. She is tied for 34th place at 4-over.

Individual freshman Katherine Cook shot a season-low 2-over par 74 in her round one performance in Augusta. Beginning her round on No. 16, she quickly birdied the 18th hole to find herself 1-under par through her first three holes.

The front-nine showed its difficulties for the Seminoles, as Cook carded two bogeys to shoot 2-over on the nine that totaled 7-over for the team in round one. Florida State had a clutch back-nine as a team, totaling 1-under par in round one for the final nine.

Cook was unable to card a birdie in the second round, shooting 5-over on the front-nine and 1-over par on the back to total a 6-over par 78 for round two. She is T53 with a 8-over par two-round total.

No. 2 Golfstat-ranked Lottie Woad shot the highest round of her career at Florida State, carding a 4-over par 76 in round one. The freshman faced difficulty on the back-nine with a bogey and two unusual double-bogeys to start off her back-nine at 5-over par.

Although the back-nine could have started better, Woad did not waver and captured a birdie following the three-hole hurdle. She parred the rest of her remaining holes to shoot 4-over on the back-nine.

Woad and Heath were the only Seminoles to birdie the hardest hole on the golf course, the 383 par-4 eighth hole.

Round two started off with a birdie for Woad on the second hole, a 355-yard par 4. The rest of her round was encompassed with six bogeys and a birdie, which resulted in a 4-over par (76) second round score. She is T53 at 8-over.

As a team, the Seminoles recorded 31 birdies, the third-highest in the 14-team field. Florida State was one of four teams to record an eagle in the tournament.

Amelia Williamson and Kaylah Williams led Florida State in par-3 scoring, averaging a 3.00 (E). Charlotte Heath had an impressive par 4 scoring average of 3.75 (-5). Heath was also 3-under on par 5’s, securing a Seminole team-low 4.63 average.

The final round of the Valspar Augusta Invitational will begin with a shotgun start at 9:00am ET. Live scoring can be found on golfstat.com. Be sure to keep updated on the Seminoles by following @fsugolf on Twitter and Instagram.

———

The Seminoles will face off in the “Florida State Match-Up” next weekend at the Seminoles Legacy Golf Club.

Single digits away from the #floridastatematchup



Florida State Match-Up

March 17th-19th

⛳️ Seminole Legacy Golf Club pic.twitter.com/gCTQ2QlTOB — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 8, 2023

———

They’ll start their at home tournament schedule this weekend, with the “Seminole Intercollegiate.”

Get ready for



The first of 2️⃣ tournaments at the gorgeous Seminole Legacy Golf Club begins with the on March 13-14!



Here's everything you need to know



https://t.co/ciChyBUIWC pic.twitter.com/YC7kToc5pr — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 8, 2023

———

Frederik Kjettrup is this month’s ACC Golfer of the Month:

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season.

These are real questions posed by real people in the sense that they are actual questions (they end in a question mark) and I am a real person. I have written all of the questions....{continued}

JEREMIAH DAVIS LEADS SEMINOLE MEN TO TOP 15 FINISH AT THE NCAA INDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jeremiah Davis earned his second All-America honor of the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the triple jump on Saturday, and the FSU men’s team finished among the nation’s Top 15 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Davis, who earned first team All-America honors with a third place finish in the long jump Friday, was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 16.38 meters earning his second first team All-America honor.

Ismael Kone, junior, earned first team All-America honors in the 60 meter sprint where he ran down several in the finals field to finish fifth with a time of 6.58.

Junior Amir Willis rounded out the Noles trio of All-Americans placing seventh in the 200 meter dash with a time of 20.56.

FSU’s men tied with Oklahoma with 16 points and a finish of 14th in the nation.

———

DAVIS TAKES THIRD IN THE LONG JUMP, KONE AND WILLIS ADVANCE TO FINALS AT NCAA INDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Florida State junior Jeremiah Davis saved his best for the most dramatic moment sailing a lifetime best and FSU school record 8.37 meters on his final attempt in the long jump, which was good for third place on the first day of the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.

Davis, whose best leap would have won the long jump in many previous NCAA Championships and is the eighth-best in NCAA history, earned All-America honors. He will compete in the triple jump championship on Saturday.

Both of FSU’s men’s sprinters earned a spot in the national championship finals. Junior Ismael Kone qualified in the seventh position with a time of 6.57 in the 60 meter dash. Amir Willis, also a junior, was clocked at 20.48 in the 200 meter sprint and also qualified in the seventh spot.

True freshman Dajaz Defrand earned second team All-America honors in both the 60 and 200 meters. She finished 11th in the 200 meters field with a lifetime best time of 22.89. Earlier in the evening, she ran out of room to overcome a poor start in the 60 meters finishing 15th with a time of 7.27 meters.

Saturday’s NCAA finals will be streamed live on ESPN+. The men’s triple jump will begin at 8:45 p.m. EST. Ismael Kone will race for the national championship in the 60 meter dash at 9:10 p.m. EST. Amir Willis will race in the 200 meter dash at 9:50 p.m. EST.

No. 23 Florida State Defeats No. 14 Wake Forest, 4-2

Winston-Salem, N.C. – The No. 23 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated No. 14 Wake Forest 4-2 on Friday afternoon at Wake Forest Tennis Center.

Wake Forest won the doubles point after winning 6-1 on court No.1 and 6-2 on court No. 2. Alex Bulte and Loris Pourroy won 6-3 on court No. 3.

Andreja Petrovic tied the match after his 6-3, 6-4 straight-set-victory on court No. 4 opened the scoring for the Seminoles.

After Wake Forest’s win on court No. 1 put them in the lead, Jamie Connel’s 7-6, 6-0 victory at court No. 6 evened the score. Connel won seven straight games during his match to seal the win.

Despite dropping the first set, Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 come-from-behind win on court No. 6 broke the tie and put Florida State in the lead.

With Florida State leading 3-2, the Seminoles continued to fight as both remaining matches were in third sets with Florida State requiring only one win to clinch the victory.

No. 107-ranked Youcef Rihane scored the final point to clinch the win behind a 7-5, 7-5 win on court No. 3. Rihane is the first Seminole to reach double-digit singles wins this season and has 11 total wins, including three over ranked opponents.

Florida State is now 9-4 on the season. The Seminoles travel to play No. 32 NC State on Sunday at 12 p.m. and North Carolina Central at 5 p.m. Live stats and live video for the NC State match will be available on Seminoles.com.

FSU Defeats No. 19 Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE– The Florida State women’s tennis team (7-5. 2-2 ACC) defeated 19th-ranked Wake Forest 5-2 on Friday in an intense matchup.

“Unreal effort by the team today,” assistant coach Mark Ardizzone said. “We had to fight through a lot of adversity and found a way to get a win.”

The Seminoles kicked off the match with a win at No. 2 doubles but dropped the No. 1 and No. 3 contests to give the Demon Deacons a 1-0 lead.

Florida State quickly tied the match up 1-1 when senior Vic Allen defeated Anna Brylin 6-4, 2-0, due to injury. Brylin is ranked No. 42 in the national singles rankings.

The Seminoles took the 2-1 lead when freshman Kristyna Lavickova won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles. Shortly after, junior Ellie Schoppe extended the lead to 3-1 with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4.

The last three matches all went to a third set and graduate student Mila Saric clinched the match with a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 6-0 win at No. 5 singles. Sophomore Olympe Lancelot won at No. 3 singles 2-6, 7-6 (5), 3-2 by retirement to give Florida State the 5-2 victory.

Florida State returns to action at home on Sunday against North Carolina State at 12 p.m. Admission to matches at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center is free. Live stats will be available on Seminoles.com.

#48 Florida State 5, #19 Wake Forest 2

SEMINOLES SWEEP DAY OF DUALS IN ATLANTA

Atlanta, Ga, – The No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles had a short week after finishing the Tampa Invitational, traveling to Atlanta to take part in the Day of Duals. The Noles took care of business knocking off No. 20 Coastal Carolina, Mercer University, and No. 10 Georgia State.

FSU 5, No. 20 CCU 0

The Seminoles started the Day of Duals with a match against No. 20 Coastal Carolina. In their second meeting on the sand this season, Florida State came away with another 5-0 win.

On court five the Noles took the first dual point of the match with Makenna Wolfe and Carra Sassack taking care of business winning the first set 21-11 and the second set 21-16.

On court four, Alexis Durish and Caitlin Moon had a three-set battle. The pair won the first set 21-15 then dropped a close second set 21-19. The third set was back and forth with an incredible effort from Durish and Moon which helped them get the Noles their second dual point of the match with a 17-15 win.

Court three followed a similar result as court five with Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo refusing to hit the brakes on the Noles’ momentum. Chacon and Polo won their first set 21-13 and the second set quickly followed with a 21-15 win.

On court two there was another three-set fight. Anna Long and Raelyn White dropped a very close first set 21-19. The duo then won a quick second set 21-15, before going into extra points in the third set to get the 16-14 win giving the Seminoles their fourth dual point.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff played well on court one. The pair won the first set 21-19 and then dropped a second set that went into extra points 23-21. Anderson and Kalkhoff refused to let the Chanticleers capitalize and won the third set 15-9.

FSU 5, Mercer 0

After a brief break, the Seminoles returned to the sand to face Mercer University. On court five Chloe Charles and Audrey Rothman started hot winning the first set 21-13. The pair stayed hot and quickly took the second set 21-12.

Court four started with Alexis Durish and Morgan Chacon winning the first set 21-14. The pair did not allow Mercer to reach double-digit points in the second set taking a 21-8 win that gave the Noles their second dual point.

On court one Maddie Anderson and Cassie Anderson dominated the first set 21-18. The sisters were paired together for the first time this season and won their second set in extra points 25-23.

On court two, Anna Long and Raelyn White also took care of business. The pair won 21-11 in the first set on some very good defensive play. The second set saw them continue their outstanding defense in a 21-16 win.

Jordan Polo and Audrey Koenig wasted no time picking up where they left off on Court three when they were paired together at the Tampa Invitational. The pair played a close game in the first set but got the win 22-20. In the second set, Polo and Koenig seemed to find their groove with the duo getting a 21-16 win.

FSU 5, No. 10 Georgia State 0

The last match of the day had the Seminoles facing off against host No. 10 Georgia State. FSU came out hot with Carra Sassack and Makenna Wolfe playing great defense which led to a 21-18 win in the first set and a 21-18 win in the second set.

Court four started with Caitlin Moon and Alexis Durish dominating the court. The pair won the first set 21-16 and followed suit with a very quick 21-12 win in the second set which gave the Noles their second dual point.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff did not drop a set to the ranked Panthers in their match. The pair finished the first set with an impressive 21-11 win. The pair got the Noles their third dual point with a 21-16 win.

Anna Long and Raelyn White had close sets in their match with the first a win 21-19. The duo was able to hold on for the 21-18 win in the second set which gave the Seminoles their fourth dual point of the match.

Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon dominated on court three. Polo and Chacon won 21-14 in the first set off of great defensive play. The momentum carried the two into the second set where they won 21-17.

The Seminoles next match will be on Friday, March 17 on the first day of the March to May Tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala. Where they will take on Tulane and No. 3 UCLA.

———

SEMINOLES END DAY TWO OF TAMPA INVITATIONAL WITH ONLY ONE LOSS

Tampa, Fla, – The second day of the Tampa Invitational Beach Volleyball Tournament kicked off with the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles taking on No. 3 TCU, Florida Gulf Coast and finishing the Invitational off against host Tampa.

FSU 1, No. 3 TCU 4

The Seminoles had their biggest test of the season so far facing off against No. 3 TCU and the two teams came to play.

On court four the Horned frogs took their first dual point of the match, beating Alexis Durish and Caitlin Moon in two close sets. The first set finished 21-18 and the second set finished 21-16.

On court five, Alex Hilton and Makenna Wolfe had a three-set battle. The pair dropped the first set 21-16, then fought back from behind to take the second set 21-17. The third set was back and forth with an incredible effort from Hilton and Wolfe but ultimately ended in favor of TCU, with the Horned Frogs getting the 15-13 win.

Court one finished with Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff fighting hard but dropping both sets 21-15 for TCU’s third dual point of the match.

Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon had a tough three-set fight against the Horned Frogs. Polo and Chacon won the first set 21-15 and then dropped the second set 21-14. A back-and-forth third set went to extra points with TCU getting a 25-23 win.

On court two, Raelyn White and Anna Long also had a three-set battle. The duo dropped the first set 21-15 but battled back in the second set for a close 21-19 win, and the momentum carried White and Long to a 15-12 victory in the third set for the Seminoles’ first point of the match.

FSU 3, FGCU 2

After a brief break, the Seminoles returned to the sand to face Florida Gulf Coast. On court five Chloe Charles and Carra Sassack started hot winning the first set 21-15 and the two took a close second set 22-20 giving the Noles their first dual point.

Court four started with Maddie Trusty and Audrey Rothman winning the first set 21-16. The two battled in the second set taking it to extra points before ultimately dropping the set 22-20. TCU took a close third set 15-12.

On court one Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff were dominant in the first set winning a quick 21-13 victory. The pair continued their stellar effort with a 21-10 win in the second set, giving the Noles their third dual point of the match.

Court two sent the Seminoles into another third set. Caitlin Godwin and Anna Long won the first set 21-11. The duo then dropped the second set 21-15. In a hard-fought third set that went to extra points, the duo lost 16-14 giving FGCU their second dual point of the match.

On court three Jordan Polo and Audrey Koenig wasted no time getting the Noles their second dual point of the match. The pair played a defensive game in the first set winning 21-11 without trailing FGCU. It was a similar story in the second set, with Polo and Koenig getting a 21-16 win.

FSU 4, Tampa 1

The last match of the day has the Noles facing off against Tampa. FSU came out hot with Chloe Charles and Makenna Wolfe getting a 21-15 win in the first set on court 5 and making quick work of the second with a 21-11 win.

Court four started with Carra Sassack and Audrey Rothman dropping a close 17-21 first set. The pair fought back in the second taking it to extra points before getting the win 24-22.

Jordan Polo and Audrey Koenig wasted no time winning the first set 21-15 on court three. The duo quickly took a 21-12 win over Tampa in the second set giving the Noles their third dual point of the match.

Playing on court two Raelyn White and Anna Long wasted no time getting the Seminoles their fourth dual point of the match winning 21-14 and 21-16. They managed to get the second set into extra points but ultimately lost 22-20 giving Tampa its only dual point.

The Seminoles will travel to Atlanta this Wednesday, March 8th, to take on No. 20 Coastal Carolina, Mercer University, and No. 10 Georgia State.

Four Noles Qualify for Men’s NCAAs

The 2023 NCAA Zone B Diving Championships came to a close at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on Wednesday afternoon. Isabel Gregersen and Jessica Buntman competed in the women’s platform final.

In prelims, Gregersen jumped four spots on the last dive, scoring 56.70 total points on her front 3 ½ tuck to finish in 17th at 230.05. In finals, she held her place after adding a total of 245.80 to finish at 475.85

Buntman stayed consistent over her 12 dives, scoring marks of 5.0 or higher on every dive. She made her first Zone final in 18th place at 226.80. In finals, Buntman contributed her best scoring round of 244.50, which kept her in 18th.

“The ladies gave it their all today,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It was a good meet for us and we’re excited to move on to NCAAs in the next few weeks.”

In addition to the Zone B Championships coming to a close, the men’s NCAA qualifiers were announced.

The 18th-ranked Seminoles will be represented at the meet individually by Yordan Yanchev, Arijus Pavlidi, Peter Varjasi, and Tazman Abramowicz. The meet will be held in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center.

“This is one of the fastest meets in the world,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We are very excited to have these guys qualify.”

Tazman Abramowicz | 5th Year | Diving | Calgary, Alberta – 3-meter\Platform

Abramowicz qualified for his fifth NCAAs at the Zone B Championships this week. He finished eighth on 3-meter (763.95), taking the final spot for the region. With his place in the meet secure, Abramowicz added a fifth-place finish on platform (709.55) to finish the meet on Tuesday.

Abramowicz was named to the CSC Academic All-District team for men’s swimming and diving, while pursuing another degree at his third institution.

Arijus Pavlidi | Sophomore | Back/Free | Vilnius, Lithuania – 200 back

Pavlidi earned his spot in his first NCAAs after he set the school record in the 200 back at 1:40.37 at the ACC Championships, finishing ninth. He is seeded 25th.

In addition to the 200 back, Pavlidi can also swim the 50 free (19.77) and 100 back (46.44).

Peter Varjasi | Senior | IM/Free | Erlangen, Germany – 100 free

Varjasi will swim at his fourth NCAAs after qualifying in the 100 free (42.32) after he matched his personal best at the ACC Championships. He will be seeded 31st.

Varjasi can also swim the 200 IM (1:43.17) and 200 free (1:34.23).

Yordan Yanchev | Junior | Free| Sandanski, Bulgaria – 500 free

Yanchev qualifies for his third NCAA Championships after winning bronze in the 500 free with a time of 4:12.97 at the ACC Championships. Yanchev lowered his FSU record (4:14.11), which he set last season. Yanchev will be seeded 16th.

Yanchev can also swim the 200 free (1:33.93) and 1650 free (15:08.13).

The Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships will take place March 15-18 back in Knoxville. The Noles will start the meet by racing the 200 medley relay on March 15.

Other Cool Stuff

Did you know that five of the films up for awards at this year’s Oscars have a Florida State connection?

From the school:

Allison Rose Carter was co-producer of the multi-nominated film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which is up for Best Picture and Best Director. In addition, three films nominated for Best Animated Feature have FSU alumni connections. Marc Ostroff was a finance executive and Sara Bennett Crowley served as production manager on “Pinocchio”; Brendan Murphy was associate production manager on “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; Ostroff also served as a finance executive on “The Sea Beast,”; and Ivette Garcia was casting director for a Best Animated Short nominee. “The FSU film school taught me that I was most interested in the daring challenges of independent film and brought me together with a group of like-minded adventurers,” Carter said. “There are so many people at FSU who helped bring me to where I am, and I will forever be grateful.”

———

Thursday morning, Florida State announced that FSU football coach Mike Norvell and his wife Maria are making a $1 million dollar donation to the athletic department...{continued}

———

FSU athletic director Michael Alford was named to the NCAA Baseball Committee on Tuesday:

Alford has a strong background in college baseball including being a former player and having had sport oversight and leadership experience with several highly successful baseball programs. He will serve a four-year term on the Baseball Committee.

——-

