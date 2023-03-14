No. 21 Florida State Seminoles baseball (11-4, 2-1), coming off an ACC play-opening win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, is switching back to non-conference competition with another in-state midweek matchup.

The Seminoles are on the road to take on the UCF Knights for a two-game series, picking up where the two left off last season after the second game between them in 2022 was canceled.

Florida State is 39-7 all-time against UCF.

The Knights are 10-5 on the season, with their most impressive performance so far being sweeping the Clemson Tigers on the road. UCF has won just one other series this season (season opener vs. Siena), having fallen to both Georgia Southern and Troy at home.

Both games (Tuesday, 6 p.m. and Wednesday, 4 p.m.) will be streaming only and are set to broadcast on ESPN+.

Florida State vs. UCF: Pitchers, how to watch

Tuesday: 6 PM ET

Watch | Listen | Live Stats

FSU: LHP Brennen Oxford (2.70 ERA)

UCF: RHP Dom Stagliano (5.87 ERA)

Wednesday: 4 PM ET

Watch | Listen | Live Stats

FSU: TBD

UCF: TBD