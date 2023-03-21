FSU baseball vs. Florida: How to watch, stream, game thread

Florida State Seminoles baseball, after losing a two-game midweek series to UCF and failing to secure a series win vs. the Boston College Eagles, will look to bounce back in a major way tonight at home vs. the Florida Gators.

FSU started off the year 7-1 but now finds itself at 12-8 (3-3 ACC) after struggles against FGCU, UCF and Boston College.

No. 3 Florida (18-4, 2-1 SEC) has already won two top 25 series this season — vs. No. 20 Miami to kick off the month and this past weekend vs. No. 25 Alabama.

It’s the first matchup between the two schools this season and the first of Link Jarrett’s head coaching career with the Seminoles.

Florida State vs Florida How to watch, starting pitchers

Tuesday 5:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Ben Barrett (0-0, 3.18 ERA)

Florida: RHP Tyler Nesbitt (1-0, 1.17 ERA)