Florida State visits #8 Virginia in a bid to get right

The reeling Florida State Seminoles (12-9, 3-3) travel to Charlottesville to play the Virginia Cavaliers (19-2, 4-2). The Cavs really are a complete team and the stats show that. As a team they are hitting .332, slugging .525 and fielding .988. On the mound they don’t walk a lot of batters and boast a team ERA of 2.62. FSU has their work cut out for them and really needs to play clean ball, something they’ve struggled with recently, to pull off a win this weekend. Thankfully the ‘Noles are expected to be as healthy as they’ve been this weekend with a few starters returning against Florida but no word, as of yet on the status of Wyatt Crowell.

Florida State at Vriginia How to watch, starting pitchers

Friday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-1, 5.31 ERA)

UVA: RHP Nick Parker (3-0, 4.01 ERA)

Saturday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

UVA: RHP Brian Edgington (4-0, 1.98 ERA)

Sunday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

UVA: RHP Jack O’Connor (1-1, 2.73 ERA)