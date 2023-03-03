After a wild end to a 13th-inning win against USF, No. 16 Florida State (7-1) is set to take another Florida team, this time in Florida Gulf Coast University.

FSU leads the all-time series with FGCU 11-5 and is currently on a two-game win streak in the series, with the latest a 10-4 win at home in March 2022.

The Eagles come in with an 8-1 record after sweeping Hofstra and UMass Lowell, beating FIU and losing 7-8 to Illinois State. One win away from the best start in program history, they’re coming into Tallahassee looking to make a big mark.

The Eagles are paced offensively by Joe Kinker, who is hitting .500 and is two home runs away from the school career record. Friday night starter Jason Woodward has yet to give up a run in two appearances and has 15 Ks in 11 innings.

Florida State vs FGCU: How to watch, starting pitchers

Friday 5:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

FGCU: RHP Jason Woodward (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday 3:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

FGCU: LHP Mason Miller (1-0, 1.86 ERA)

Sunday 1:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

FGCU: TBA