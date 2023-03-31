Florida State takes on No. 23 Miami

Florida State (12-12, 3-6) renew their rivalry with Miami (16-9, 5-4) in Coral Gables. FSU is looking to snap its six game losing streak while Miami is trying to grab an ACC series win after being swept by Wake Forest last week. The weekend will be tough for the Seminoles as they will once again be without Wyatt Crowell. In order to grab a few wins FSU pitchers much cut down on the walks and everybody needs to play with less mistakes.

Florida State at Miami How to watch, starting pitchers

Friday 7:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-1, 4.62 ERA)

Miami: RHP Karson Ligon (2-1, 5.24 ERA)

Saturday 2:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (3-3, 5.40 ERA)

Sunday

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (1-3, 9.49 ERA)