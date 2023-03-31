Florida State takes on No. 23 Miami

Florida State (12-12, 3-6) renew their rivalry with Miami (16-9, 5-4) in Coral Gables. FSU is looking to snap its six game losing streak while Miami is trying to grab an ACC series win after being swept by Wake Forest last week. The weekend will be tough for the Seminoles as they will once again be without Wyatt Crowell. In order to grab a few wins FSU pitchers much cut down on the walks and everybody needs to play with less mistakes.
Florida State at Miami How to watch, starting pitchers
Friday 7:00
Listen: Seminoles Radio Network
FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-1, 4.62 ERA)
Miami: RHP Karson Ligon (2-1, 5.24 ERA)
Saturday 2:00
Listen: Seminoles Radio Network
FSU: TBA
Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (3-3, 5.40 ERA)
Sunday
Listen: Seminoles Radio Network
FSU: TBA
Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (1-3, 9.49 ERA)
