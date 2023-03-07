No. 21 Florida State takes on Bethune-Cookman

After a rough week dropped the ‘Noles (8-3) five spots in the polls FSU looks to start stringing some wins together. The Seminoles have dropped three of their last five but were able to salvage the series against FGCU to get back on the right side of the ledger. Now they welcome a Bethune-Cookman (8-4) that has won their last two games.

Thus far freshman pitcher David Barrett has struggled quite a bit but this is a good game for him to, hopefully, get right. The Seminole pen needs to quickly develop arms as fast as it can and maybe he can get a bit of confidence against a team that should be overmatched. However, this is baseball and any team can beat any other team on any given day.

Florida State vs Bethune-Cookman: How to watch, starting pitchers

Tuesday 5:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP David Barrett (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

USF: RHP Marcos Gamboa (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Up Next: FSU starts ACC play and welcomes home alumnus Mike Bell as they host the Pitt Panthers.