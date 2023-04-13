The struggling Florida State baseball team received a significant blow tonight when their fears were confirmed that star pitcher Wyatt Crowell would be out for the season. The junior posted to social media this evening thanking doctors for a successful surgery. Noles247’s Brett Nevitt confirmed the surgery was indeed for Tommy John repairing the Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his left elbow.

Thank you to @PeachtreeOrtho @doctbgriffith for taking great care of me today. Surgery went well and I’m so thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers. — Wyatt Crowell (@wyattcrowell20) April 14, 2023

This season Crowell was 3-0 in five appearances, posting a 0.87 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 20.2 IP. Over his three years at Florida State, Crowell has been one of the Seminole’s best pitchers with a career 2.15 ERA across 88 innings.

From his FSU bio:

SOPHOMORE (2022):

FSU’s top arm out of the bullpen, appeared in 28 games with a 6-1 record and 2.12 ERA…added two saves…struck out 72 batters in 51.0 innings and opponents hit just .201 against the left-hander…set a career high with 5.1 innings pitched and earned the win in FSU’s 17-inning, 6-5 victory against NC State…struck out a career-best seven Miami batters, earning a four-inning save…pitched at least four innings in six relief appearances, including a 13-3 win against Virginia in the ACC Tournament…saves came against Jacksonville and Miami…struck out at least six batters in three straight outings – against Clemson, TCU and Boston College…between March 29 and May 18, was 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA, allowing just 21 baserunners in 28.1 innings, with 39 strikeouts and opponents hitting just .149 against…pitched over the summer for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, joining teammate Carson Montgomery in the Netherlands as the USA won a bronze medal…did not allow a run in either appearance in the Netherlands.

FRESHMAN (2021):

Made 13 relief appearances on the mound, finishing 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 16.1 innings, with 16 strikeouts…earned his first career win against FGCU on May 12, throwing 2.1 innings in FSU’s 2-1 walk-off win…at the plate, hit .221 over 104 at-bats, with four doubles and a triple, 10 walks, 11 runs and three RBI…had a season-high three hits twice, against Wake Forest on March 28 and Boston College on April 16…scored a pair of runs in his first career start at Virginia Tech on March 14…made 17 starts in the outfield and 11 as the designated hitter…made his Seminole debut with 1.2 innings against Pitt without allowing an earned run…had a pair of four-game hitting streaks…had an outfield assist in the first inning at Miami to keep the Hurricanes off the board as FSU swept the season series…had two hits against No. 5 Florida in the Seminoles 10-2 win.

