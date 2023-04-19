Florida State Seminoles baseball (13-22, 4-14) is on the road in Jacksonville today to take on the University of North Florida Ospreys (19-16, 7-8).

FSU has struggled mightily in the last month, winning just two of their last 18, and haven’t won a series since its conference-play opening 2-1 win vs. Pitt on March 10-12.

Hopefully, the Seminoles will have an easy game and find something to build off of but that hasn’t been anywhere close to a guarantee as of late. While they are not quite mathematically eliminated from the NCAA or ACC tournaments, they have a steep hill to climb.

Finishing the season on any sort of upwards momentum would be a nice accomplishment and certainly help fans feel better about the disaster that has been Link Jarrett’s first year back at his alma mater.

How to watch

Wednesday 6:05 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Ben Barrett (0-0, 3.71 ERA)

UNF: TBA

Up Next: Florida State is back home to take on a Virginia Tech team that just swept Georgia Tech in Blacksburg.