Fresh off a series loss but a game three win, Florida State (14-25, 5-16) is set to host Stetson (24-17, 12-6) Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. inside Dick Howser Stadium. Stetson is coming in off of a sweep of Central Arkansas after losing its previous two series.

Despite their struggles this year, the Seminoles have not thrown in the towel yet with plenty of games to be played and chances to improve. Expect Florida State to use multiple pitchers in an attempt to keep them available for the weekend series ahead. It’s likely no pitcher will pitch more than three innings as that’s been the MO of the staff as of late.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Tuesday 5:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Stetson: TBA

Up Next: FSU travels to Link Jarrett’s old stomping grounds, South Bend. The Notre Dame series will kick off on Friday at 6:00 PM.