Florida State (14-25, 5-16) will head north to Notre Dame (23-16, 11-10) this weekend, as new Seminoles head coach Link Jarrett takes on his old team.

The Irish struggled to start the year but have picked it up lately. They’re 11-4 at home with a series win over Louisville and, just last weekend, a sweep of a Virginia team that swept FSU earlier in the year. ND has also won five of their last six and have played themselves onto the right side of the tournament bubble for now. They really need to win this series to stay there.

Notre Dame will also be without Saturday starter Jack Findley. Findley had been trending up this year and had given the Irish a string of four straight starts of five innings but went down in a loss to Clemson two weeks ago and was recently scratched for the rest of the season.

On the other side, FSU is looking to build on their win against Virginia Tech after their mid-week game against Stetson was canceled. The ‘Noles are firmly on the wrong side of the tournament bubble but they can still make the ACC Tournament, which would be a nice accomplishment and something to build on going into year two of the Link Jarrett system.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Friday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (2-4, 5.56 ERA)

ND: LHP Aidan Tyrell (7-1, 2.76 ERA)

Saturday 4:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (3-5, 4.83 ERA)

ND: RHP Blake Hely (2-1, 4.82 ERA)

Sunday 3:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

ND: TBA

Up Next: FSU plays Florida in a make up game in Jacksonville on Tuesday at 6:00.