Riding a four-game win streak, the Florida State Seminoles (19-28, 6-18) face their toughest task of the season in the final home stand as they host the No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (40-7, 18-5).

Traditionally known as “Rake Forest,” the Deacs have found exceptional pitching to complement their offense. Wake leads the country with a 2.56 ERA, and their Friday starter Rhett Lowder ranks in the top five among all pitchers with a 1.67 ERA. They also lead the country in strikeouts per nine innings, averaging about 12 per game, while walking just over two batters per game.

However, Wake Forest’s pitching success hasn’t come at the expense of defense or hitting. With a WHIP of 1.03 and a .977 fielding percentage, opposing batters rarely make it to first base when they put the ball in play. Wake Forest walks nearly seven times a game, boasts a team average of .307, and slugs at a .551 clip, resulting in a top-10 scoring offense. They are an incredibly well-rounded team, especially this season.

FSU faces a monumental challenge this weekend. To have a chance at making the post-season play, they need to win at least one game and receive some assistance to stay alive for the ACC Tournament. Realistically, they need to win the series, which would mark the first time Wake Forest has lost a series this year.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Friday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (4-4, 4.67 ERA)

Wake Forest: RHP Rhett Lowder (10-0, 1.67 ERA)

Saturday 3:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (4-6, 4.68 ERA)

Wake Forest: LHP Josh Hartle (9-2, 2.09 ERA)

Friday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Wake Forest: TBA

Up Next: FSU hosts Kennesaw State for their final home game of the year on Tuesday before closing out the season at Louisville in a series with a Thursday start.