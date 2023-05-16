The Florida State Seminoles (20-30, 7-20) are looking to build on their defeat of the No. 1 team in the country in Wake Forest, hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (23-27, 12-25) inside Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee.

The Owls have had a weird few weeks getting swept by both Lipscomb and North Alabama, but also took a mid-week game against Georgia Tech and almost beat Georgia. While there will be no postseason for Florida State, the Seminoles will look to close the home portion of their schedule on a two-game win streak.

Finishing this nightmare season on a sustained upswing could do wonders for the psyche of the team, staff, and fans heading into the offseason.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Tuesday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

KSU: TBA

Up Next: Florida State finishes its season with a three-game swing at Louisville with the first game set for Thursday at 7:00 PM.