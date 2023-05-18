The regular season (and Florida State baseball’s season in general) is coming to an end and FSU (21-30, 7-20) will do it in Louisville, Kentucky.

Similar to the Seminoles, the Louisville Cardinals (30-22, 9-18) have had a rough season and are not likely to make the postseason as an at-large bid and are also on the outside looking in in regards to the ACC tournament. They can get in with some help around the league and wins this week but to give themselves the best shot, they’ll be looking for a sweep.

Louisville has been swept in two of their last three weekend series but did turn some heads by beating Boston College. Unfortunately, that’s one of the only two ACC series they’ve won this year — one more ACC series than FSU has won.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Thursday 7:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: LHP Andrew Armstrong (2-3, 4.15 ERA)

Louisville: RHP Ryan Hawks (5-3, 4.33 ERA)

Friday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (4-5, 5.16 ERA)

Louisville: LHP Tate Kuehner (2-3, 3.12 ERA)

Saturday 1:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (4-6, 4.56 ERA)

Louisville: RHP Carson Liggett (7-1, 3.02 ERA)

Up Next: Fall ball and the 2024 season. It can’t come soon enough!