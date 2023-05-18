‘Noles finish season at Cards

The regular season, and Florida State’s season in general, is coming to an end and FSU (21-30, 7-20) will do it in Louisville, Kentucky. Similar to the Seminoles, the Louisville Cardinals (30-22, 9-18) have had a rough season and are not likely to make the post season as an at large bid and are also on the outside of the ACC tournament. They can get in with some help around the league and some wins this week but to give themselves the best shot they’ll be looking for a sweep.

Louisville has been swept in two of their last three weekend series but did turn some heads by beating Boston College earlier. Unfortunately that’s one of the only two ACC series they’ve won this year. Then again that’s one more ACC series than FSU has won so these teams will kind of see mirror images of themselves from across the diamond.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Thursday 7:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Louisville: TBA

Friday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Louisville: TBA

Saturday 1:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Louisville: TBA

Up Next: Fall ball and the 2024 season. It can’t come soon enough!