Florida State opens home streak against Mercer

Florida State (15-28, 6-18) take a step out of conference facing Mercer (28-17, 10-5) to start an eight game home stand. Some years this would be a big game for the visiting team to help boost their RPI but the Southern Conference is likely a one bid league so Mercer will have to win it’s regular conference tournament. They are currently tied for first in the SoCon with Samford but with a RIP at 102, and FSU’s at 87, they are a long shot to make it in as an at large seed.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Friday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (3-4, 5.07 ERA)

Mercer: LHP Fred Wilson (2-3, 5.11 ERA)

Saturday 3:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (3-6, 5.34 ERA)

Mercer: LHP Colton Cosper (4-3, 4.98 ERA)

Sunday 1:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Mercer: TBA

Up Next: The ‘Noles continue their home stand and host Jacksonville on Tuesday at 6:00.