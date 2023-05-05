FSU baseball sweeps Mercer for first series win since March

The FSU bats erupted for double-digit runs and Andrew Armstrong pitched strong in relief to give Florida State a 13-3 win over Mercer.

The victory gave the Seminoles their first three-game sweep since opening day weekend.

The offense started quickly in the first inning, all on two outs. After FSU loaded the bases, Titan Kamaka brought in two runs off a single to start the scoring affair. Colton Vincent’s single and McGwire Holbrook’s double would bring the run total to five before the inning ended. Mercer struck back in the second inning with two runs of their own off starter Carson Montgomery. Armstrong quickly entered from the pen and prevented any further damage. Army cruised over five total shutout innings, striking out five and allowing only two hits.

Florida State then started a mini home run derby over the next few innings as Vincent and Kamaka connected for solo shots in the third and fifth and then in the sixth Cam Smith crushed his 12th blast of the year to extend the score to 10-2.

FSU would tack on three more runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings off RBI singles from DeAmez Ross, Vincent, and Holbrook to give the final tally of 13 runs off 18 hits for the Seminoles. The bullpen post Armstrong allowed one run over two innings bringing the score to 13-3.

Saturday: FSU wins Saturday tilt, cliches series against Mercer

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (3-6, 5.34 ERA)

Mercer: LHP Colton Cosper (4-3, 4.98 ERA)

Behind a strong start from Conner Whittaker, it was one of the best all around games of the season for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team, as FSU won 9-0 over Mercer. On the mound, Whittaker struck out seven batters across eight scoreless innings and Brennen Oxford shut down the ninth to lead FSU to their first series win since March 11th against Pittsburgh.

On offense, DeAmez Ross started the scoring with a two-run triple in the bottom of the second. A bases loaded walk would extend FSU’s lead to three in the next inning. Freshman Cam Smith picked up a two-run triple of his own in the fourth before Treyton Rank brought him home with a sacrifice fly. James Tibbs put a cap on the scoring in the eight with a three run blast, his 14th of the year. In total, FSU batters recorded 12 hits and seven walks.

The Seminoles look to pick up the series sweep tomorrow.

Florida State (16-28, 6-18) used a strong pitching performance by Jackson Baumeister and some clutch hitting by the bottom of the line up to beat Mercer (28-18, 10-5) 4-2. While FSU didn’t get many clutch hits they did give themselves lots of chances with eight hits, seven walks and four strike outs on the day. There’s still lots of room for the offense to grow but giving themselves chances over the last few games is a sign of some growth.

It was an inauspicious start for the ‘Noles. Mercer led off the game with a double and hit by pitch and despite Baumeister striking out the next batter the ball got away from Colton Vincent and the Bears had runners on second and third with one out. Both would score on a sacrifice fly and a single to put Mercer ahead of Florida State 2-0.

It looked like FSU would strike back in the bottom of the inning with runners on first and second and no outs but a James Tibbs fly out and strike outs by Cam Smith and Nander DeSedas ended the inning. In the second the ‘Noles started the inning with runners on first and second again with no outs. This time Vincent could come through with a double scoring a run and cutting into Mercer’s lead. Despite having runners at the corners and one out the ‘Noles wouldn’t bring anymore home.

The next inning Florida State would tie the game when Treyton Rank would single home James Tibbs. In the fourth the Seminoles would take the lead on a Titan Kamaka solo shot and then in the fifth FSU would go up 4-2 when Kamaka doubled in Rank.

All while slowly building this lead Baumeister gave the Bears very little to work on. After giving up two runs in the first the sophomore would give up just three hits the rest of the way and faced the minimum number of batters in three innings. Over his seven innings Baumeister walked none and struck out eight. Andrew Armstrong and Doug Kirkland closed the game out with Kirkland recording the only walk by the staff on the night but also striking out three and giving up no hits.

Up Next: The ‘Noles continue their home stand and host Jacksonville on Tuesday at 6:00.