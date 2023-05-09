Fresh off their first series sweep since opening day, the Florida State Seminoles (18-28, 6-18) are set to host the Jacksonville Dolphins (29-18, 13-11).

The Seminoles won the first game against the ‘Phins 11-2 as the visiting team in Jacksonville and fell 4-5 as the home team in Dick Howser, making this game the defacto rubber match in the series.

FSU has looked much better in its last weekend series but it was against Mercer, a team with almost as worse of an RPI as FSU. However, sometimes getting something to go your way snowballs for you and that’s what FSU is hoping happens against JU.

FSU vs. Jacksonville: How to watch and starting pitchers

Tuesday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Jacksonville: TBA

Up Next: Florida State has a very big test, hosting the #1 Demon Deacons for it’s last home weekend series.