Florida State Baseball offseason news thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team saw their postseason streak come to an end under the first year leadership of Coach Link Jarrett. Injuries, lack of depth, and inexperience proved costly for the Seminoles as FSU struggled at multiple positions throughout the year. It was clear that in order to drastically improve the 2024 squad, Jarrett and company would need to retain key pieces while aggressively attacking the transfer portal. We’ll use this article to track all the major updates for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team.

5/22/23: James Tibbs announces he will stay for his junior year at Florida State. Though not draft eligible, Tibbs would have been a hot name in the portal. Tibbs was also announced as a Rising Spear Ambassador for the program.

Not the season we were hoping for but thank you for all the support this year!! The Lord is always good! See y’all at Howser in February! Romans 8:28 pic.twitter.com/WXPlY7f1rT — James Tibbs (@JamesTibbsIII) May 22, 2023

5/26/23: Cam Smith announces through the Rising Spear Ambassador program his intention to return for his sophomore year. Smith’s potential is likely the highest on the team and will be a staple in next year’s lineup.

Now batting fifth in our first week of Rising Spear Student-Athlete Ambassador announcements, Cam Smith!



Cam Smith ( @cameron_smith24 ) is locked in for Noles and @FSUBaseball . pic.twitter.com/uIXY5S88vS — RisingSpear (@RisingSpearNIL) May 26, 2023

Florida State Seminoles transfer commitments:

6/1/23 Commits:

Max Williams: OF Alabama

A top-100 rated high school prospect, Williams appeared in 18 games for the University of Alabama during his freshman year, starting in three of those. Williams compiled a .320 average with seven RBIs. Williams is a left-handed bat that will mainly play outfield but potentially see time at first base.

Alex Lodise, INF UNF

Lodise was voted first team All-ASUN this past season for the Ospreys. Lodise put on an offensive clinic at the University of North Florida, batting .306 and crushing 16 home runs and 63 RBIs. He set multiple freshman single-season records in his first year. Lodise bats right-handed and played shortstop for UNF.

Drew Faurot: UCF INF

Faurot is a native of Tallahassee and is coming home next season to help the FSU rebuild. The University of Central Florida freshman set the single-season freshman home run record with 15 this past year. Faurot, a switch hitter, played shortstop and will help solidify the Seminoles middle infield, a troubled area last year. He’ll need to cut down on his K-rate from last season and clean up his fielding but still looks to be an upgrade for the Seminoles.

Reserve Seminoles that have entered the transfer portal:

Brett Barfield

Drake Flowers

Gunner Carlson

Connor Strickland

Cade Bush

Anthony Weeden

Jordan Taylor

Santiago Ordonez

Connor Moore

We’ll update this article throughout the offseason as additional announcements take place. As always, credit to Florida State baseball reporter Brett Nevitt for being on top of all the key announcements for the Seminoles.