Tallahassee, FL - In it’s fifth extra inning game of the year FSU did what is has normally done: lost. FSU could not come through with the big hit and wasted a monster effort by Parker Messick. Notre Dame starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand was equally as dominate on the night holding Florida State to just four hits and a walk. Despite the lack of offense the defense and pitching seemed to be carrying the day but Jonah Scolaro gave up a double and home run in his second inning of relief to take the 2-0 loss.

Game Thread

Box Score

Three up

Messick is masterful

Once again Parker Messick put on a show. The sophomore threw 7.2 innings of no hit ball before surrendering a harmless single. Messick gave up his second hit of the day to start the eighth but promptly responded with three straight outs to end his day. Messick struck out 11 and surrendered no free passes on 108 pitches. While ND isn’t a great hitting team they do a good job of taking advantage of mistakes and are tough outs one to nine. Messick wasn’t bothered by any of that.

The ‘Noles flash the leather

Even though they did have an error the ‘Noles defense was top notch on the night. In right field Jamie Ferrer had two diving catches to rob a hit in the third and a run in the 10th. Ferrer also did it at the plate as he went 1-3 with two walks. Jordan Carrion did throw wide on a long throw in the fourth but threw out a runner at first on a ball that deflected off of Logan Lacey’s glove. Lacey made a few nice snags on a liner and some tough ground balls.

Tyler Martin returns

FSU has been without their lead off hitter until today. Struggling with a nagging injury Martin was held out until he felt he could consistently contribute and while he didn’t have and eye popping day he did have a double. Either way, it’s nice to see Martin on the diamond again.

Three down

FSU struggles to get the key hit

While they were few and far between FSU did have chances to plate some runs. In the fifth, sixth and eighth FSU had a runner at second with two outs but couldn’t get the job done. To be fair Bertrand was excellent on the night and Florida State batters had no answer for him. Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield.

Alex Toral strikes (out) again

You expect your power hitters to have higher strike out numbers because when you swing big you’re going to miss but Toral needs to hit for a bit more power to balance out that equation. The senior transfer is now up over 40 Ks on the year with four on the night (no other Seminole has more than 30). Toral does lead the team in home runs and is second on doubles and walks so he’s not a black hole by any means but a bit more balls in play could help him immensely.

FSU pen is hot and cold

Davis Hare entered the ninth inning of a 0-0 game and looked pretty good, striking out the first batter he saw and pitching a clean frame. He started the tenth with a strike out before walking two to end his day. Jonah Scolaro entered the game and ended the threat with a fly out and ground out. He polished off the 11th with two strike outs but in the 12th he got a bit too much of the plate. A double, wiled pitch and home run in the span of three at bats resulted in a 2-0 lead for the Fighting Irish. Neither pitcher was bad by any means but when the margins are that slim you need somebody to step up.

Up next: FSU hosts Notre Dame for game two at 2 PM tomorrow.