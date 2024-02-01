Legendary Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin Sr., the all-time winningest coach in NCAA history, passes away

“I just want to be remembered as a guy that did it right.”
Legendary Florida State Seminoles baseball head coach Mike Martin Sr., the all-time winningest coach in collegiate athletic history, passed away today at the age of 79. He had entered hospice care following a battle with Lewy body dementia, news of which came out last October.
Today we mourn with the Martin family the passing of a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and baseball coach.— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 1, 2024
Rest in Peace, 11 pic.twitter.com/5cWLT3hcAj
Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Martin spent nearly five decades in garnet and gold as a player, assistant, and head coach. Over the span of 40 years as a head coach, he oversaw 2,029 victories (54 more than Augie Garrido), including 13 conference championships and 19 conference tournament championships.
“Eleven”, as he was lovingly known, won at least 40 games in every season he coached and never had a losing season in his 40 years at Florida State. He guided the Seminoles to the College World Series a record 17 times, including his last season in 2019. During his tenure more than 70 players were named All-Americans, four won the coveted Golden Spikes Award and two were named Dick Howser Trophy winners.
Upon his retirement in 2019, he was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame and in 2020, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named its National Coach of the Year Award in his honor.
More importantly than his success on the field, Martin was an ambassador for Florida State. He prided himself on developing relationships with everyone he met. He always had a kind word to say about everyone and made it a priority to check-in with former players, coaches and employees even after their time in Tallahassee.
The world was a better place with Mike Martin in it, he was a remarkable human being and left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.
Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Florida State community.
Mike Martin Senior’s legendary Florida State career
Coaching
Accomplishments:
- 17 College World Series appearances (tied for No. 1 all-time)
- 135 All-ACC selections
- 35 First-team All-Americans
- 139 All-American selections
- 214 Major League Baseball draft picks (19 first-rounders)
- Coached eight National Players of the Year
- Led the ACC in number of players named to the ACC academic team six times in 13 years
Awards:
- 2005 Florida Sports Hall of Fame
- 2007 ABCA Hall of Fame
- 2007 American Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame
- 2012 Baseball America Coach of the Year
- 2018 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
- 2019 College Baseball Hall of Fame
- 2019 Rawlings Coach of the Year
- 2019 Baseball America Coach of the Year
- 7-time ACC Coach of the Year (1996, 1998–1999, 2001, 2007, 2009, 2012)
- 6-time Metro Conference Coach of the Year
- Wingate University Distinguished Alumnus
- Bernard F. Sliger Award for Service
Championships:
- 11 Metro Tournament championships (1980, 1981, 1983–1991)
- 8 ACC Tournament championships (1995, 1997, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2018)
- 4 Metro Regular season championships (1986, 1989, 1990, 1991)
- 9 ACC Regular season championships (1996, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2012)
Year-by-year results:
1980 | 51–12 (5–2) | College World Series
- 1981 | 56–23 (10–4) | NCAA Regional
- 1982 | 56–17–1 (9–6) | NCAA Regional
- 1983 | 55–18–1 (10–4) | NCAA Regional
- 1984 | 55–29 (15–3) | NCAA Regional
- 1985 | 59–23 (17–6) | 1st (Southern), NCAA Regional
- 1986 | 61–13 (15–3) | 1st, College World Series Runner-Up
- 1987 | 55–18 (19–4) | College World Series
- 1988 | 50–18–1 (17–6) | NCAA Regional
- 1989 | 54–18 (14–4) | College World Series
- 1990 | 57–15 (17–4) | NCAA Regional
- 1991 | 57–14 (15–4) | College World Series
- 1992 | 49–21 (16–7) | 2nd, College World Series
- 1993 | 46–19 (14–9) | 3rd, NCAA Regional
- 1994 | 53–22 (14–9) | 4th, College World Series
- 1995 | 53–16 (16–7) | 2nd, College World Series
- 1996 | 52–17 (19–5) | 1st, College World Series
- 1997 | 50–17 (18–6) | 2nd, NCAA Regional
- 1998 | 53–20 (18–4) | 1st, College World Series
- 1999 | 57–14 (22–2) | 1st, College World Series Runner-Up
- 2000 | 53–19 (15–9) | 3rd, College World Series
- 2001 | 47–19 (20–4) | 1st, NCAA Super Regional
- 2002 | 60–14 (18–6) | 1st, NCAA Super Regional
- 2003 | 54–13–1 (19–5) | 1st, NCAA Super Regional
- 2004 | 45–23 (16–8) | 3rd, NCAA Super Regional
- 2005 | 53–20 (19–11) | 4th, NCAA Super Regional
- 2006 | 44–21 (16–13) | 6th (T–2nd Atlantic), NCAA Regional
- 2007 | 45–13 (21–6) | 1st (1st Atlantic), NCAA Regional
- 2008 | 54–14 (24–6) | 2nd (1st Atlantic), College World Series
- 2009 | 45–18 (19–9) | 1st (1st Atlantic), NCAA Super Regional
- 2010 | 48–20 (18–12) | 5th (T–1st Atlantic), College World Series
- 2011 | 46–19 (19–11) | 5th (1st Atlantic), NCAA Super Regional
- 2012 | 50–17 (24–6) | 1st (1st Atlantic), College World Series
- 2013 | 47–17 (20–10) | 3rd (1st Atlantic), NCAA Super Regional
- 2014 | 43–17 (21–9) | 3rd (1st Atlantic), NCAA Regional
- 2015 | 44–21 (17–13) | 4th (2nd Atlantic), NCAA Super Regional
- 2016 | 41–22 (16–10) | 4th (2nd Atlantic), NCAA Super Regional
- 2017 | 46–23 (14–14) | 8th (5th Atlantic), College World Series
- 2018 | 43–19 (16–13) | T-6th (4th Atlantic), NCAA Regional
- 2019 | 42–23 (17–13) | T-5th (3rd Atlantic), College World Series
2029–736–4
Playing
- 1965: AVG: .325 | GP: 22 | GS: 19 | AB: 83 | R: 18 | H: 27 | 2B: 1 | 3B: 2 | HR: 4 | RBI: 17 | TB: 44 | SLG%: .530 | BB: 6 | HBP: 1 | SO: 8 | OB%: .366 | SF: 3 | SB: 1
- 1966: AVG: .364 | GP: 52 | GS: 52 | AB: 187 | R: 42 | H: 68 | 2B: 7 | 3B: 5 | HR: 4 | RBI: 45 | TB: 97 | SLG%: .519 | BB: 32 | HBP: 3 | SO: 19 | OB%: .454 | SF: 5 | SB: 12
Totals: AVG: .352 | GP: 74 | GS: 71 | AB: 270 | R: 60 | H: 95 | 2B: 8 | 3B: 7 | HR: 8 | RBI: 62 | TB: 141 | SLG%: .522 | BB: 38 | HBP: 4 | SO: 27 | OB%: .428 | SF: 8 | SB: 13
