“I feel very good about where we are personnel-wise:” Link Jarrett talks FSU baseball’s opening weekend rotation, early thoughts on team as Seminoles prepare for season opener

With a baseball bat in hand and his usual garnet Seminole cap on, Link Jarett hopped down the 3rd baseline dugout steps and met with the media for the final time before the season began.

“I’m very excited,” the second-year manager exclaimed before getting into the details of the season. “The pitching ramp-up is your biggest concern entering the pre-season. I don’t think any program would have a flawless re-entry into that. We did pretty well.”

Soon after, Jarrett announced the starting rotation to begin the year.

UCF transfer Cam Leiter will get the ball to open the season Friday night in Dick Howser Stadium. The manager said Leiter “Gives us some energy and intensity every pitch,” as well as his “four good pitches in play,” including a fastball, breaking ball, and slider, with “feel for a changeup.”

Jamie Arnold takes the mound on Saturday, and the former Notre Dame manager explained what excites him about his second starter.

“The velocity has been anywhere from 90-96. When it sinks up, it’s a really nice climbing fastball. Changeup goes along with that as well as a better feel for his slider...it can be brilliance on the mound.”

Conner Whittaker rounds out the opening trio, and Jarrett detailed him as a “tough right-hander with three pitches in play.”

Switching from the mound to the batter’s box, the Florida State manager discussed which positions were locked down and were up in the air. He mentioned that there will be a rotation at the catcher's spot, but he needs “someone to take the lead defensively and show us they can really command the game behind the plate.” As he transitioned to the infield, he clarified that the corner spots would be given to Cam Smith and Daniel Cantu. However, the middle infield would rotate four bodies for two spots between Alex Lodise, Titan Kamaka, Drew Faurot, and Cal Fisher.

Finally, the outfield conversation, without surprise, began with James Tibbs, who Jarrett said “is one of the most advanced college hitters I’ve ever worked with.” The Georgia native and Cam Smith should play every day and be the centerpiece in the Seminole lineup. The other two outfield spots seem up for grabs, but DeAmez Ross, Max Williams, and Jamie Ferrer will factor heavily into this season’s plans.

To wrap up his opening statement, Link Jarrett described defensive communication and younger arms “getting acclimated to what feels like in Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night” as his two concerns.

With 26 new players on the roster, the ceiling and floor this season are immense. However, the FSU manager felt confident about where his team was going into opening day and believed he could recapture Florida State baseball's magic after last year’s ugly season.

The full availability can be seen below: