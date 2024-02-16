Florida State baseball: Preview of Butler vs. FSU, how to watch, game thread

Baseball season is finally upon us. After a disappointing finish for the 2023 Florida State Seminoles squad, the new look Noles look to start a new chapter, while looking to the past for inspiration. Earlier this month, college baseball fans mourned the passing of legendary FSU baseball coach Mike Martin.
Link Jarrett, now in his second season in charge, looks to guide Florida State back to the postseason. The Seminoles start the season with a home series against the Butler Bulldogs.
Game times, projected starting pitchers, and how to watch/listen
Friday, February 16th, 5 PM EST
RHP Cam Leiter vs RHP Justin Hornschemeier
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WFLA 100.7 FM
Saturday, February 17th, 2 PM EST
LHP Jamie Arnold vs RHP Tyler Banks
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WFLA 100.7 FM
Sunday, February 18th, 12 PM
RHP Conner Whittaker vs TBA
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WFLA 100.7 FM
Butler name to know:
OF Joey Urban
The sophomore was named the Big East Freshman of the year after leading the Bulldogs in hits (66), at-bats (223), batting average (.296), total bases (107), RBI (35), slugging percentage (.480), doubles (17), and runs scored (37).
Before the first pitch, make sure to catch up on what to expect from the Seminoles with the Tomahawk Nation 2024 season preview:
