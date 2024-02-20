Florida State Baseball vs Jacksonville: Preview, How to watch, Game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team started out hot over the weekend with a two-game sweep of the Butler Bulldogs. It was an impressive performance at the plate for FSU as the offense produced double-digits runs in both games. But as impressive as the bats were, the performance from the mound is the story of the weekend. Cam Leiter and Jamie Arnold combined for 22 strikeouts over 10 innings pitched. The duo only allowed one run (unearned) over the weekend. Equally as impressive is the two sophomores only combined for two walks in their 10 innings. New FSU pitching coach Micah Posey already paying dividends for the Seminoles.

FSU’s offense and pitching hope to continue the hot start in their first midweek matchup of the year. The Seminoles will send Sunday’s slated starter (Saturday rain out) Conner Whittaker to the mound to face the Jacksonville Dolphins. Whittaker was a stabilizing force in the rotation last year during a time of inconsistency. In total, the sophomore carried a 4.33 ERA last year.

Game times, projected starting pitchers, and how to watch/listen

Tuesday, February 20th, 6 PM EST

RHP Conner Whittaker vs RHP Richard Long

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Dolphins to know:

2B Justin Nadeau

The sophomore was on the 2023 ASUN All-Freshman team. Nadeau batted .294 last year with 30 RBIs.

We’ll provide updates to the game as it progresses. Jump in and join us as we follow the Seminole baseball team’s matchup with the Dolphins.