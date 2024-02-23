Florida State Baseball: WCU vs. FSU—Weekend preview; game thread, how to watch

The Florida State Seminoles are in action again this weekend with their second series of the young season. FSU opened with a convincing two-game sweep of the Butler Bulldogs. The Seminoles improved to 3-0 earlier this week with a midweek road victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Up next, FSU will host the Western Carolina Catamounts for a three-game series beginning Friday at Dick Howser Stadium. Western Carolina began their season with a three game sweep over the Iona Gaels, before a midweek loss to USC Upstate. The Catamounts, members of the Southern Conference, finished last season with a record of 21-33.

Game times, starting pitchers, how to watch/listen:

Friday, February 23rd, 5:00 PM EST

Pitching matchup: FSU RHP Cam Leiter (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs WCU RHP Spenser Hamblen (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Saturday, February 24th, 2:00 PM EST

Pitching matchup: FSU LHP Jamie Arnold (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs WCU LHP Kyle Riesselmann (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Sunday, February 25th, 1:00 PM EST

Pitching matchup: FSU TBD vs WCU RHP Cannon Pickell (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Catamounts to know:

OF Nate Stocum: 2023 preseason All-Southern Conference second team. Stocum has already blasted three home runs on the year after leading WCU with 13 last season.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for coverage and recaps of this weekend’s FSU baseball series.