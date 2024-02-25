Sunday Seminoles Summary: Baseball undefeated, Softball rolling, Women’s BBall streaking, Men’s hoops ice cold and outmuscled by Clemson

Welcome back to Tomahawk Nation’s Triple-S, where we attempt to give you the latest results and news from all the Florida State Seminoles sports that don’t begin with “foot.”

If you missed last week’s Triple S recap of all the Seminole sports, you can find it here.

This week in the Seminole Nation:

The FSU baseball team is undefeated at 5-0 and are looking to sweep Western Carolina in the final game of the series today, at the Dick, starting at 1:00 p.m.

The 11-3 Florida State Softball team swept the double header yesterday against Nicholls and have now won their last 6 games in a row. They will be traveling to Oregon later this week to participate in next weekend’s Jane Sanders Classic tournament along with #6 Washington, #14 Oregon, Maryland, and Mount Saint Helens.

With their win on Thursday against Boston College, the FSU Women’s basketball team are riding a 3 game win streak. Their next game will be on Thursday at Louisville.

The FSU Men’s basketball team beat Boston College earlier this week ending a 3 game losing streak, but turned around and lost on the road at Clemson last night. The Noles (14-13) next face NC State Tuesday night at the Tuck.

The Seminole Beach Volleyball team kicked off their season on Friday by winning each of their 3 matches in the Dolphin Duel tournament, each by a shutout score of 5-0. They will be hosting the Seminole Beach Bash tournament next Saturday and Sunday in Tallahassee.

The FSU’s Tennis, Golf, Track and Field, and Swimming/Diving programs also saw some action this week and are included in our recaps below.

WALK US OFF MICHAELA‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️



NOLES WIN



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/kdWNsqMcN8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2024

How bout 2⃣ walk-offs in 1 day???



Michaela sends us home early‼️‼️



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/OezMtCA5Nc — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2024

Florida State softball closed out the Dugout Club Classic on Saturday winning two games against Nicholls State. The first two days, the swept their competition in Charleston Southern and FIU....{continued}

THE TALLY NATIVE



Jaysoni sends it long gone, and we're up 1-0



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/PkL72smIfv — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2024

JAYSONI BEACHUM AGAIN‼️



Her second home run of the day makes in 6-0 Noles



ACCNX#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/LcE59gHv4t — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2024

Hosting the Dugout Club Classic this weekend, Florida State softball took two wins from FIU on Thursday, and looked to remain steady against Charleston Southern....{continued}

—

No better way to end the day #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/Wg0aOZC2J3 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2024

Florida State softball returned home to the Seminole Softball Complex to host the Dugout Club Classic on Thursday. Game One: FSU 7-3 FIU In their first game against FIU, Makenna Reid got her first start of the season....{continued}

Florida State (14-13, 8-8) took on the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 9-7) to complete their season series, with both teams looking for separation in the ACC standings. On Saturday night, Clemson had won four of five, and FSU opened as ten-point underdogs. Clemson led by as many as 16, but the Seminoles never rolled over....{continued}

—

Michael Rogner gives his unique take on Saturday’s matchup with his Five Things preview.

The ‘Noles look to go back-to-back for the first time since mid January, at 7:45 on the CW Network. 1. The NCAA Selection Committee has a bizarre fascination with road wins....{continued}

—

Badly needing a win to stay in the hunt for a bye in the ACC Tournament, Florida State (14-12, 8-7) utilized efficient offense to pull away from a game Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9) team 84-76. The game was nip and tuck for the first 32 minutes, but Florida State...{continued}

FSU defeats Boston College 84-76 pic.twitter.com/XvvqPjmm6I — Peyton Baker (@bakerphotos_) February 21, 2024

—

FSU men’s basketball fought hard but fell short against the Duke Blue Devils, the latest loss in a February to forget for the Seminoles.

From Matt Minnick:

I know I sound like a broken record here, but in today’s basketball you can’t be on the losing side of the three point margin over and over again and expect to win a ton of games. You can be an average or even below average three-point shooting team and win lots of games. Houston is arguably the best team in the country despite shooting 34.6% from three on the season (136th). And you can give up a good amount of threes and still win lots of games. Clemson is likely a single-digit seed in the Dance and opponents shoot 34% from deep against them (192nd). But you can’t be both a poor shooting team from deep and a team that gives up threes in rhythm. Coming into the game Florida State ranked 260th in three point percentage (32%) and 221st in opponent three-point shooting (34.3%). Honestly, with those numbers I’m kind of impressed the ‘Noles have won as many games as they have. This was a winnable game. Duke as a team did not seem to have a lot of consistent answers for FSU, nor did they have a lot of players who put extreme pressure on the Seminoles defense. But the game was lost in a 7 minute stretch at the end of the first half when Jared McCain nailed 3 threes and added a scoop shot layup. The rest of Duke’s team scored just two buckets in that stretch, but FSU had no answer for McCain. All of this came with FSU’s best player on the bench, and most of it also came with FSU’s best perimeter defender (Warley) on the bench. Watkins and Warley combined to play just 14 first half minutes. McCain himself played 19 first half minutes. Florida State welcomes Boston College to the Tucker Center for a Tuesday night game. The two teams are familiar with each other, as FSU just escaped with a one point win in Chestnut Hill on February 6th. At this point an at-large bid is off the table, but FSU has the depth to win a few games in an ACC Tournament that feels pretty wide open given the lack of elite basketball across the league. So with the last double-bye still a possibility, every league win is critical.

—

Twice in his last four games, Florida State’s Chandler Jackson has established a new career-high for points scored. First it was 17 points against Virginia on February 10, then on Tuesday against Boston College he totaled 19 points as a starter in the Seminoles’ 84-76 win over the Eagles. Just one day removed from his 20th birthday, Jackson scored his career-high of 19 points with two rebounds and a career-high tying three steals in Florida State’s victory over Boston College. In just the second start of his career, Jackson made seven of his 10 shots from the field (.700 percent), two of his three shots from long distance (.667 percent) and three of his four free throw attempts (.750 percent)....{continued}

—

When the Champions for Literacy program began in 2014, Florida State Associate Head Coach Stan Jones was among the first college coaches to pledge his support to the incredible plight of childhood literacy. The Champions for Literacy program is a non-profit organization that uses the power of sports to impact childhood reading. The Seminoles’ game against the ...{continued}

—

From one goat to another pic.twitter.com/yodihyW9RO — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 19, 2024

Florida State (20-8, 11-5 ACC) defeated Boston College (11-17, 3-12 ACC) by an 84-71 score tonight in Tallahassee, FL. Game Recap Makayla Timpson started the game for Florida State with a short jumper but both teams were a bit sluggish to start the game. Midway through the quarter it was only 6-3. Both teams were getting fairly good looks but there were a lot of missed shots. However, things picked up as the teams started trading baskets....{continued}

—

FSU women’s basketball has found itself back on the right track as of late, with its latest win coming over the Miami Hurricanes to finalize a season sweep of their intrastate rival.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 29 big points. Makayla Timpson delivered with another big double-double (16 points, 11 boards, three blocks). Sara Bejedi chipped in with 19 points. The Seminoles were dominated on the boards 51-39 and the Canes had 21 offensive rebounds. However, as Coach Brooke Wyckoff mentioned after the game, those offensive rebounds only netted UM six second chance points. Florida State was able to win a conference road game against a team that right now would likely be in the NCAA Tournament and they did it while shooting only 7-23 from deep. This team is finding ways to win even when the shooting isn’t great. Today it was because of a big edge in free throw shooting as FSU went 15-21 from the line while UM was only 7-10. This was an important game for FSU’s resume. This was the fourth Q1 win for the Noles running the record to 4-6 in Q1 games. The other really important game for Florida State today was in Louisville. Virginia Tech did FSU a solid by beating Louisville today. That result opens the door for the Seminoles to grab a top four seed in the ACC Tournament. If the Noles win out they will very likely get that top four seed. However, it won’t be easy as the Seminoles will have to beat the Cardinals in Louisville (as well as avoiding any upsets) to get the fourth seed. FSU has won five of their last six games and seem to be back on track. We will see if the Noles can finish the season strong.

The Florida State Seminoles are in action again this weekend with their second series of the young season. FSU opened with a convincing two-game sweep of the Butler Bulldogs. The Seminoles improved to 3-0 earlier this week with a midweek road victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins. Up next, FSU will host the Western Carolina Catamounts for a three-game series beginning Friday at Dick Howser Stadium. Western Carolina began their season with a three game sweep over the Iona Gaels, before a midweek loss to USC Upstate. The Catamounts, members of the Southern Conference, finished last season with a record of 21-33....{continued}

—

Your national strikeout leaders thru 1 week:



1⃣ Carson Dorsey - 15

2⃣ Cam Leiter - 13#Noles pic.twitter.com/FCt2rlD3Bs — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2024

—

The first referendum of the Florida State was decided Tuesday night. After back-to-back blowout wins over the weekend, the ‘Noles hit the road for the first time and found themselves tied after six innings.....{continued}

—

From Tim Alumbaugh:

The FSU baseball team topped their 11 run outburst in game one with 15 runs in their series winning sweep over Butler. Saturday’s game was postponed and not made up. The Florida State offense scored runs in each of their first six innings before Coach Link Jarrett called off the ‘Noles in the seventh with multiple substitutions. But the offensive damage had already did all it needed to do as Jamie Arnold spun a masterpiece on the mound to lead FSU to a 15-5 blowout. Arnold pitched five innings and only allowed two hits on the day. He fanned nine and gave up zero walks, which was huge for the sophomore who struggled with control issues last season. Arnold did allow one run, but it was unearned. For the weekend, FSU starters combined for 10 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 22 K, and 2 BB. A far cry from the struggles of last year’s starters.

—

If you missed last night's ACCNX opening tribute to 11:#Forever11 pic.twitter.com/SgWXO2kJlT — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 17, 2024

—

The Athletic put together a pretty good coaches forum where a panel of coaches (Link Jarrett included) answered many questions on NIL, the portal, the state of college baseball and who is some of their favorite current and historical collegiate players.

Name a team that might surprise in 2024. Walter: Florida State added a lot of new pieces, and Link Jarrett and his staff are really good coaches. They did a really good job in the transfer portal. It’s hard for me to say ever that Florida State is a surprise because they’re historically so good. But last year they struggled, so to me, they’ll have the biggest turnaround from last year to this year. Gibson: Well, Link (Jarrett) totally overhauled that group down there (at Florida State). So I think they’re gonna make some huge noise in ACC. We played him in the fall, so I’ve seen him. It’s a total different group.

—

Congratulations to Mike Fuentes for his induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame!



Mike is the 6th Seminole inducted into the CBHOF. pic.twitter.com/G2SitA6Crw — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 21, 2024

You’ll always remember your first



Congrats to Jenna on scoring her first career goal for @USWNT last night #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/g5R3XMgvy2 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 21, 2024

Congrats to Leah in signing with the Throttur Football Club in Iceland @throtturrvk #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/WLKqWR9Wk5 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 23, 2024

Our XI to kick-off 2024



Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/iKRYZfrwsn pic.twitter.com/S52OIT5HgC — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 21, 2024

Congrats to our three Noles who earned a spot on the U20 US National Team Roster for a training camp and two matches in Colombia #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/p5XpowGwUQ — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) February 16, 2024

The No. 14 Florida State men’s tennis team defeated Georgia State on Friday night and earned their fifth-straight victory. The doubles round saw the Seminoles grab the early momentum as....{continued}

—

The Florida State women’s tennis team (4-4, 0-1 ACC) fell 5-2 against No. 8 UNC (8-2, 1-2 ACC) at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center on Friday. The Tar Heels entered singles with a 1-0 lead after winning at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. The Seminoles were tied 5-5 at No. 3 singles before the doubles point was clinched....{continued}

—

Florida State women’s tennis fell 4-3 against No. 20 Tennessee on Sunday:

The Vols kicked off the match with a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles, but the Seminoles responded with a 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles from 45th-ranked Ellie Schoppe and Maelie Monfils. Florida State secured the doubles point in an intense fashion as Vic Allen and Anna Arkadinaou won 7-6 (2) at No. 1 doubles over the nation’s 29th-ranked pair to take the early 1-0 lead. Tennessee tied the match at 1-1 as it won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6 singles. Florida State retook the lead as No. 47 Allen won 7-5, 6-2 against Elza Tomase at No. 2 singles to make the match 2-1 before the Vols yet again tied up at the match at 2-2 with a win at No. 3 singles. The Seminoles continued to fight as sophomore Millie Bissett won 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-1 against the 83rd-ranked Catherine Aulia at No. 4 singles. Tennessee closed out the match with victories at No. 1 and No. 5 singles. Despite the loss, Florida State took the final three matches to third sets and fought hard all day.

The No. 15/NR Florida State indoor track and field teams were led by Jeremiah Davis and Jordan Turner on the second day of the 2024 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Track at New Balance in Boston. The 15th-ranked Seminoles placed four in the top eight, led by Jeremiah Davis who repeated as ACC Champion with a mark of 7.80m....{continued}

—

Trey Cunningham takes home the indoor national title in the men’s 60m hurdles.



: @nbc & @peacock | #USATFIndoors pic.twitter.com/8oFPoFxnbc — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2024

.



Our Triple and Long Jump crew continues to hold the #1 spot in the nation in this week's @USTFCCCA event squad rankings!#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/PmF8RDK5cr — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 19, 2024

FSU men’s golf sits at No. 4 in the standings at the Watersound Invitiational, while golfer Gray Albright is tied for second through two rounds:

Albright is two shots off leader Christo Lamprecht of Georgia Tech (-8). He is in a three-way tie for second with Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris and Gordon Sargent. The Seminoles were one of the biggest movers of the day, moving up four spots on the leaderboard into fourth place at 9-under (288-279). FSU shot nine strokes better than its opening round on Monday, anchored by Albright’s four birdies on the day. Sophomore Luke Clanton recorded FSU’s low round of the day with a 4-under 68. He is tied for 21st at 2-under for the tournament. Clanton and fellow sophomore Jack Bigham each recorded eagles on Tuesday. Redshirt senior Cole Anderson is tied for ninth at 4-under (71-69), posting a strong back nine that included shooting a 32 with four birdies. Bigham (71-70) is tied for 16th at 3-under. Tyler Weaver and Michael Mays have each shot even par so far and are tied for 28th. FSU is 11 shots behind tournament leader Vanderbilt (-20).

—

Sophomore Mirabel Ting shot a 2-under par score of 214, helping lead FSU women’s golf to an eighth-place finish at the Moon Invitational at the Suntree Golf Club:

Florida State placed two players – All-American Ting (seventh) and sophomore All-American Lottie Woad (tied for eighth) – in the top 10 of the individual standing, both achieving an under-par scores. The Seminoles were short by three strokes to ACC rival Louisville (seventh), but placed ahead of Clemson (ninth), Wake Forest (12th place), Duke (tied for 13th), and Virginia Tech (17th). Florida State counted scores of 71 by Ting, 71 by Woad, 71 by Alice Hodge, and 73 by Kaylah Williams on the final day of competition. Ting, who began the final day of the event in a tie for seventh place in the individual standings, carded a 1-under par score of 71 in the final round and finished with a 2-under par total of 214 to secure her seventh-place finish. Ting has now earned two top-seven finishes at the Moon – the individual championship in 2023 and a seventh place finish in 2024. Woad helped secure Florida State’s position with a tied-for-eighth finish and a three-round score of 1-over par of 215. She finished the event tied with Latanna Stone of LSU, Celina Sattelkau of Vanderbilt, and Kennedy Carroll of Augusta.

—

Gray’s the name. Getting is the game



Gray Albright has been dialed in ☎️ #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/qQ0d5wvHNP — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 22, 2024

Florida State fifth-year standout Peter Varjasi won the bronze medal in the men’s 100 breast on Friday at the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Varjasi won his third individual ACC medal and eighth of his career as he touched with an NCAA automatic qualifying time of 51.07, setting a new FSU record. The German erased the mark that was set by Izaak Bastian at 51.84 in 2021....{continued}

—

No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving added two NCAA qualifying times while athlete Samantha Vear competed in the women’s 3-meter diving final:

The team of Mason Herbet, Tommaso Baravelli, Sam Bork and Jokubas Keblys finished fourth in the 200 medley relay behind an NCAA automatic qualifying time of 1:23.43. It was the second-fastest swim in program history. The Seminoles added an NCAA provisional standard in the 800 free relay, placing fifth at 6:17.96 behind David Quirie, Utku Kurtdere, Peter Varjasi and Yordan Yanchev, posting the third-fastest mark in school history. The 16th-ranked Noles are now eligible to compete in all five relays at the 2024 NCAA Championships after previously securing the automatic time in the 200 free relay and provisional times in the 400 free and 400 medley relays at the Georgia Invite in November. After earning the NCAA automatic qualifying time in the women’s 200 medley relay at the Auburn First Chance Invite, the team of Sarah Evans, Maddy Huggins, Jenny Halden and Gloria Muzito swam a season best, touching at 1:36.20 for sixth place. The performance still ranks second in FSU history. The Seminoles added an eighth-place finish in the 800 free relay behind Maysa Ratiu, Phoebe Griffiths, Sophie Freeman and Edith Jernstedt at 7:08.51, which ranks second in FSU history. David Vargas, Darwin Nolasco and Jesco Helling all scored points in the men’s 1-meter competition. Vargas led the way, finishing 12th (295.95) ahead of Nolasco in 14th (287.40). Helling placed 23rd (253.15). Prelims on Wednesday will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will feature the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free. The top 24 swimmers will advance to three heats of finals scoring points towards the team total, starting at 5:30 p.m. The 200 free relay will conclude finals. Prelims of women’s 1-meter diving will start at 1 p.m. and the top eight will advance to finals.

The Florida State beach volleyball team completed a perfect sweep on Friday at the Dueling Dolphins tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. The Noles played Coastal Carolina, UNF, and Jacksonville, defeating each 5-0 in each duel.....{continued}

—

The Florida State beach volleyball team begins its 2024 season ranked third nationally in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was announced Friday afternoon. The Seminoles received 393 votes, putting them only behind UCLA and the defending national champions, USC. Graduate student Maddie Anderson is returning for her fifth season at Florida State. The three-time All-American was selected as the CCSA Preseason Player of the Year in a unanimous decision, adding to her decorated resume.....{continued}

—

Welcome the newest member of the Seminole family, Brooke Poppe! #ItsBiggerThanYou | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/hwXHKSvYVO — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) February 21, 2024

Other Seminole Stuff

Speculation has been rampant, thanks to articles by the likes of Andy Staples and the prognosticators at X, that Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference are on the verge of some kind of deal that would see FSU leave the ACC. This all stems from the ACC’s recently filed motion to dismiss Florida State’s lawsuit against the conference, in which it claims....{continued}

—

From the Pacific islands to American Heritage High School, Florida State’s transfer class covers more than 6,000 miles, includes two players from archrivals, five from the school that took the Seminoles’ playoff spot and several of Polynesian descent. Fourteen players are looking to make a fresh start after leaving their previous schools for various reasons. While each player has a unique journey, the story of this class begins with a familiar name. Marvin Jones Jr.’s story is well-known....{continued}

—

Each year we proudly represent @FloridaState at the Seminole Tribe’s Brighton Field Day Festival. This incredible festival showcases Seminole culture and heritage and provides us an opportunity to perform (including a rodeo) and to honor our relationship with the Seminole Tribe. pic.twitter.com/37LQk8O6gB — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) February 18, 2024

Come see a working LEGO microscope plus the amazing FIB-Scanning Electron Microscope and TEM that scientists use to make discoveries. Only on display at MagLab Open House -- Sat 2/24 from 10am-3pm. Free & Open to the Public! https://t.co/DM5IxzZuxE pic.twitter.com/p507lOaPcI — National MagLab (@NationalMagLab) February 23, 2024

.@FloridaState will receive more than $6 million from @NSF’s Accelerating Research Translation program for IGNITE-FSU, a plan to help scientists scale their work into products and solutions that can move from the lab into the public sphere.https://t.co/AZFrsB7kDf — FSU Research (@FSUResearch) February 23, 2024

This is a testament to what we have in @Coach_Norvell. Gestures like these, including the ‘game balls’ thrown to @FSUChiefs, speaks volumes. Thank you for always recognizing the efforts of our students and for making ‘us’ feel loved and appreciated, Coach. #MNATDT pic.twitter.com/ltdOGHnuyx — David Plack (@davidplack) February 13, 2024

Work in progress pic.twitter.com/QzsPrDmRV9 — Ingram Smith (@IngramSmith) February 24, 2024