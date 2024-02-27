Florida State baseball: USF preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team had another perfect weekend with a sweep over the Western Carolina Catamounts. The weekend tilt was capped with the Seminoles’ 20-run outburst on Sunday.

The Seminoles (6-0) will host the South Florida Bulls (4-2) for a quick midweek matchup at Dick Howser Stadium. Tuesday’s game is the only regular season showdown between the two Florida squads. After losing its first two games of the season, USF bounced back with a four game sweep of Marist College this past weekend.

Game time, starting pitchers, how to watch/listen

Tuesday, February 27th, 5:00 PM

Pitching matchup: FSU RHP Conner Whittaker (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. TBA

How to watch: ACCNX

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

USF Bulls to know:

SS Eric Snow: 2023 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American. Snow led USF in batting average (.343) and hits (73), while also tying the team lead in RBI (42).

Rafael Betancourt: The sophomore leads the Bulls with a .474 average, a .600 on base percentage, and a .684 slugging percentage.