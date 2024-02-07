Florida State baseball: Previewing the 2024 season with Brett Nevitt

It’s been a tough last year for the Florida State Seminoles baseball team.

Coach Link Jarrett’s first year at the helm in Tallahassee saw a postseason streak end, a losing record, coaching turnover, and most recently, the loss of the legendary Mike Martin Sr.

In his first season, Jarrett and the staff suffered at the hands of bad timing as their arrival at Florida State was late in the transfer portal season. The result was poor depth in the rotation and an inability to target problem areas in the lineup.

Still, the Seminoles started out strong before falling into multi-game losing streaks at several points in the season. The staff struggled to make it deep into games and the lineup looked lost at times.

To combat last year’s struggles, Florida State revamped the staff with coaches Micah Posey and Ty Megahee. On the field, the pitching staff added seven arms from the transfer portal including likely weekend starter Cam Leiter. The Seminoles also bolstered the bats with six transfers including a pair of slugging middle infielders in Alex Lodise and Drew Faurot. These additions along with the returns of Cam Smith, Jaime Ferrer, and James Tibbs should improve an offense that slumped last year.

With all the new faces, just how will the Seminoles handle the 2024 season? We’ll discuss this with Noles247’s Brett Nevitt.

The former Tomahawk Nation contributor is the best on the beat when it comes to Florida State Baseball. Nevitt will break down which arms to expect in the rotation, which names will make an impact, how the lineup will look, and more.

All this and more in our special preview podcast.