Florida State baseball—Seminoles to compete in First Pitch Invitational: Preview, How to Watch, Game Thread

The Florida State Seminoles baseball team is off to their best start since the 2019 season with a perfect 7-0 record, including an impressive midweek victory over the USF Bulls.

Up next, the Seminoles are set to take part in the First Pitch Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina. Florida State will play three games. The times have been adjusted due to weather. The new schedule will see FSU face Michigan State on Saturday at 12:30 PM, Illinois on Saturday at 7:30 PM, and Western Michigan on Sunday at 3 PM.

Game times, pitching matchups, how to watch/listen:

Saturday, March 2nd at 12:30 PM vs Michigan State (3-5)

FSU: RHP Cam Leiter (2-0, 0.90 ERA) vs. TBD

Spartans to know:

C Christian Williams: .391 BA, .696 SLG, 2 HR

1B Sam Busch: .370 BA, .741 SLG, 3 HR

How to watch: Greenville Drive YouTube channel

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Saturday, March 2nd at 7:30 PM vs. Illinois (3-5)

FSU: LHP Jamie Arnold (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

Fighting Illini to know:

C Camden Janik: .357 BA, .500 SLG, .406 OB%

OF Cameron Chee-Aloy: 3 HR, .607 SLG

1B Drake Westcott: 3 HR, .708 SLG, 7 BB

How to watch: Greenville Drive YouTube channel

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM

Sunday, March 3rd at 3 PM vs Western Michigan (6-2)

TBD vs. TBD

Broncos to know:

How to watch: Greenville Drive YouTube channel

How to listen: WFLA 100.7 FM